The Central Bank of Turkey raised its key interest rate for the second consecutive month on Thursday, increasing it from 15% to 17.5% in an attempt to curb accelerating inflation.



In a statement, the Central Bank announced its decision to raise the interest rate by 2.5 percentage points and "continue to maintain a tight monetary policy to achieve a reduction in inflation as soon as possible."



The bank clarified that it will gradually tighten its monetary policy "as necessary until a significant improvement in inflation expectations occurs."

AFP