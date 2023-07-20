Turkey's central bank raises interest rates by 2.5 points to 17.5%

Middle East News
2023-07-20 | 07:36
High views
Turkey's central bank raises interest rates by 2.5 points to 17.5%

The Central Bank of Turkey raised its key interest rate for the second consecutive month on Thursday, increasing it from 15% to 17.5% in an attempt to curb accelerating inflation.

In a statement, the Central Bank announced its decision to raise the interest rate by 2.5 percentage points and "continue to maintain a tight monetary policy to achieve a reduction in inflation as soon as possible."

The bank clarified that it will gradually tighten its monetary policy "as necessary until a significant improvement in inflation expectations occurs."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

