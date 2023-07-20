News
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Middle East News
2023-07-20 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Saudi Arabia has announced the provision of a soft loan and a grant worth $500 million to Tunisia, which is facing a severe economic crisis and a huge public debt.
This Saudi financial assistance comes as the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration embarks on a five-day Gulf tour, starting on Sunday, aimed at attracting investments for the North African country.
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Loan
Tunisia
