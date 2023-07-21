News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
Middle East News
2023-07-21 | 03:52
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
Turkey condemned on Thursday the "vile desecration" of a Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm and urged Sweden to take "deterrent measures" to prevent any similar actions.
In a statement following an incident where an Iraqi refugee in Sweden stepped on a copy of the Quran in Stockholm, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "We expect Sweden to take deterrent measures to prevent hate crimes against Islam."
In the wake of this incident, demonstrators stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire.
Ten days ago, Turkey ended a fourteen-month blockade and agreed to Sweden's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Ankara has criticized the Swedish authorities for their leniency towards Kurdish activists sought by Turkey who have sought refuge in Sweden. On several occasions, Turkey has also criticized Sweden for allowing the burning of the Quran.
During the NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Stockholm against allowing Quran desecration, stating, "We expect Sweden not to tolerate attacks against the Quran that offend over two billion Muslims worldwide."
Erdogan also announced at that time that the Turkish Parliament would not approve Sweden's NATO membership before October, after the parliamentary recess.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Turkey
Condemns
Sweden
Burning
Quran
NATO
Europe
Desecration
Next
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
0
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
0
Middle East News
2023-07-12
Erdogan: Turkey will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before October
Middle East News
2023-07-12
Erdogan: Turkey will not ratify Sweden's NATO membership before October
0
World News
2023-07-11
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
World News
2023-07-11
Turkey agrees to Sweden's request to join NATO, with conditions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
0
Middle East News
04:27
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Middle East News
04:27
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
0
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
0
World News
09:39
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
World News
09:39
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
3
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
8
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More