News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Middle East News
2023-07-21 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Late on Thursday, Saudi Arabia declared that it would summon the acting Swedish ambassador to express its condemnation of Stockholm's permission to hold a gathering, during which the organizers stated their intention to burn a copy of the Quran.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that it would summon the Swedish Embassy's acting envoy to the kingdom and deliver a protest memorandum, demanding that the Swedish authorities take all necessary immediate actions to stop these abhorrent acts, which contradict all religious teachings, international laws, and conventions.
Under the protection of the Swedish police, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, Slaone Momika, repeatedly stepped on the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm on Thursday. However, he left the location without burning any pages, as he had done less than a month ago. A crowd gathered to protest his actions.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry decried "the repeated and irresponsible actions by the Swedish authorities in granting official permits to some extremists, allowing them to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Quran, an intentional act of provocation against the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world."
The ministry emphasized the kingdom's unequivocal rejection of all such actions that fuel hatred among religions and hinder dialogue among peoples.
The announcement of Sweden allowing the demonstration sparked protests in Iraq, which included the burning of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, leading to diplomatic tensions that resulted in the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Baghdad and the recall of the Iraqi Chargé d'affaires in Stockholm.
Furthermore, the Iraqi authorities suspended the work permit of the Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson on Iraqi soil due to the same issue.
On Thursday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also condemned the recent gathering in Stockholm, considering it "another provocative act... that cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression or opinion."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Summon
Swedish
Chargé d 'affaires
Against
Burning
Quran
Next
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
0
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
0
Middle East News
2023-07-03
Saudi summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning
Middle East News
2023-07-03
Saudi summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
Lebanon News
06:56
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
05:42
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
0
Middle East News
03:52
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
Middle East News
03:52
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
0
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
0
World News
09:39
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
World News
09:39
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20
BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
3
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
8
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More