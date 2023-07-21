Saudi Arabia and Iran have summoned their respective Swedish ambassadors to condemn Stockholm's permission for a gathering that reportedly intends to burn a copy of the Quran.



Two separate announcements were made late on Thursday amid tensions between Sweden and Iraq after an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, Sulwan Momika, stood under the protection of Swedish police and repeatedly stomped on the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. However, he left the scene without actually burning any pages of the Quran, unlike a similar incident less than a month ago.



The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it would summon the acting Swedish ambassador to deliver a protest memorandum, demanding that the Swedish authorities take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts that violate religious teachings, laws, and international norms.



The ministry strongly condemned the repeated and irresponsible actions by Swedish authorities in granting some extremists official permits to burn and desecrate copies of the Quran, considering it a deliberate provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide.



The ministry reiterated the Kingdom's firm rejection of all such acts that fuel religious hatred and hinder dialogue between peoples.



In Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, announced the summoning of the Swedish ambassador to protest against the permission granted by Sweden for Momika's gathering and to warn Stockholm of the consequences of such actions.



Kanaani strongly condemned the repeated desecration of the Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden, holding the Swedish government fully responsible for the consequences of inflaming the feelings of Muslims worldwide.



Iranian authorities called for demonstrations across the country after Friday prayers to condemn the "desecration of the Quran," as reported by official media.



Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, sent a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, asking for an immediate condemnation of the act and the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such offensive and provocative acts.



Kanaani denounced the insult to religious sanctities and holy books wherever and by anyone, asserting that freedom of expression, when used to attack the dignity, morals, and religious sanctities, has no value.



The announcement of Sweden allowing the gathering sparked protests in Iraq, during which the Swedish embassy in Baghdad was set on fire, lead to diplomatic tensions resulting in Baghdad expelling the Swedish ambassador and Stockholm summoning the acting Iraqi chargé d'affaires.



In response, the Iraqi authorities suspended the work permit of the Swedish telecommunications company, Ericsson, in Iraq, related to the same issue.



The incident has sparked widespread condemnation in the Islamic world.



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the recent gathering in Stockholm, considering it "another provocative act that cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression or opinion."



Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying, "We expect Sweden to take deterrent measures to prevent hate crimes against Islam."



Lebanese Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, called for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador to Lebanon and urged for demonstrations, adding, "This shows the weakest faith."



Previously, when the Iraqi refugee burnt a copy of the Quran in Stockholm last month during Eid al-Adha, it also triggered condemnation and the expulsion of diplomats in several Islamic countries.







AFP