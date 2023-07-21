News
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
2023-07-21 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Saudi Arabia and Iran have summoned their respective Swedish ambassadors to condemn Stockholm's permission for a gathering that reportedly intends to burn a copy of the Quran.
Two separate announcements were made late on Thursday amid tensions between Sweden and Iraq after an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, Sulwan Momika, stood under the protection of Swedish police and repeatedly stomped on the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. However, he left the scene without actually burning any pages of the Quran, unlike a similar incident less than a month ago.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it would summon the acting Swedish ambassador to deliver a protest memorandum, demanding that the Swedish authorities take all immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts that violate religious teachings, laws, and international norms.
The ministry strongly condemned the repeated and irresponsible actions by Swedish authorities in granting some extremists official permits to burn and desecrate copies of the Quran, considering it a deliberate provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide.
The ministry reiterated the Kingdom's firm rejection of all such acts that fuel religious hatred and hinder dialogue between peoples.
In Tehran, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, announced the summoning of the Swedish ambassador to protest against the permission granted by Sweden for Momika's gathering and to warn Stockholm of the consequences of such actions.
Kanaani strongly condemned the repeated desecration of the Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden, holding the Swedish government fully responsible for the consequences of inflaming the feelings of Muslims worldwide.
Iranian authorities called for demonstrations across the country after Friday prayers to condemn the "desecration of the Quran," as reported by official media.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, sent a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, asking for an immediate condemnation of the act and the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such offensive and provocative acts.
Kanaani denounced the insult to religious sanctities and holy books wherever and by anyone, asserting that freedom of expression, when used to attack the dignity, morals, and religious sanctities, has no value.
The announcement of Sweden allowing the gathering sparked protests in Iraq, during which the Swedish embassy in Baghdad was set on fire, lead to diplomatic tensions resulting in Baghdad expelling the Swedish ambassador and Stockholm summoning the acting Iraqi chargé d'affaires.
In response, the Iraqi authorities suspended the work permit of the Swedish telecommunications company, Ericsson, in Iraq, related to the same issue.
The incident has sparked widespread condemnation in the Islamic world.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the recent gathering in Stockholm, considering it "another provocative act that cannot be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression or opinion."
Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying, "We expect Sweden to take deterrent measures to prevent hate crimes against Islam."
Lebanese Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, called for the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador to Lebanon and urged for demonstrations, adding, "This shows the weakest faith."
Previously, when the Iraqi refugee burnt a copy of the Quran in Stockholm last month during Eid al-Adha, it also triggered condemnation and the expulsion of diplomats in several Islamic countries.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Summon
Sweden
Ambassadors
Quran
Burning
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Previous
0
Middle East News
04:27
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Middle East News
04:27
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
0
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
0
Middle East News
03:52
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
Middle East News
03:52
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
0
World News
2023-07-20
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
World News
2023-07-20
Sweden denounces burning of its embassy in Baghdad and calls on Iraq's Chargé d 'affaires
0
Middle East News
04:27
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Middle East News
04:27
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
0
Middle East News
03:52
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
Middle East News
03:52
Turkey calls on Sweden to "take deterrent action" after desecration of the Quran
0
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Middle East News
12:49
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
0
World News
09:39
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
World News
09:39
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-09
Why are fuel prices in Lebanon declining despite rise in dollar exchange rate?
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-23
Lebanon registers high volume of imports in 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-12
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
Press Highlights
00:57
Joseph Aoun's nomination: A game-changer in Lebanese politics?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:44
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
3
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
Variety and Tech
03:43
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Batroun: Where history meets nightlife - An enchanting Lebanese getaway
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Delayed 2023 Budget imposes steep tax hikes amid economic turmoil in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:18
UN Special Coordinator urges full implementation of resolution 1701 in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
Lebanon News
16:37
US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
News Bulletin Reports
10:39
BDL Governor's term ends, leaving its deputies with tough choices
8
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
Lebanon News
08:23
Banking sources voice disapproval of Lebanese authorities' handling of bank attacks
