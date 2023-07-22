News
UN expert decries 'mass arbitrary detention' of children in Syria
Middle East News
2023-07-22 | 07:26
UN expert decries 'mass arbitrary detention' of children in Syria
A United Nations expert expressed serious concern over the "mass arbitrary detention" of children in northeastern Syria.
The detentions, which are allegedly linked to their association with Islamic State and are being carried out without proper legal procedures, were highlighted as a violation of international law.
However, a UN Special Rapporteur, recently visited the region and, upon her return, voiced worries about the additional issue of hundreds of boys being taken from camps in what she referred to as "snatching" incidents.
