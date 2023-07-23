Netanyahu's health condition is "good" after pacemaker implantation

2023-07-23 | 01:25
Netanyahu's health condition is "good" after pacemaker implantation

The Sheba Hospital announced on Sunday morning that the health condition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "good" after undergoing heart pacemaker surgery.

Netanyahu was taken to the hospital at night to undergo the implantation of a heart pacemaker device at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer. 

The hospital said in a statement that the Prime Minister "will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department."
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Health

