Netanyahu's health condition is "good" after pacemaker implantation
Middle East News
2023-07-23 | 01:25
Netanyahu's health condition is "good" after pacemaker implantation
The Sheba Hospital announced on Sunday morning that the health condition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "good" after undergoing heart pacemaker surgery.
Netanyahu was taken to the hospital at night to undergo the implantation of a heart pacemaker device at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer.
The hospital said in a statement that the Prime Minister "will remain under medical supervision in the cardiology department."
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israel
Health
0
Middle East News
04:50
12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan
Middle East News
04:50
12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan
0
Middle East News
07:26
UN expert decries 'mass arbitrary detention' of children in Syria
Middle East News
07:26
UN expert decries 'mass arbitrary detention' of children in Syria
0
World News
2023-07-21
US responds to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz: Ensures free flow of commerce with naval deployment
World News
2023-07-21
US responds to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz: Ensures free flow of commerce with naval deployment
0
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
