12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan

At least 12 people were reported dead and approximately 40 others missing after heavy rains triggered floods in central Afghanistan, according to a government spokesperson on Sunday.



Zabihullah Mujahid stated that emergency aid has been dispatched to the disaster-stricken region of Gelarezir in the Maidan Wardak province.



In a statement, he said, "With deep sorrow, we received news of the martyrdom of 12 of our citizens and the disappearance of 40 others."



The floods have also resulted in significant material losses.



Despite Afghanistan being located on the western edge of the Asian monsoon impact zone, sudden floods occur regularly during the heavy rainy season, which fills the dry riverbeds with torrents of water.









AFP