Qatar announces the appointment of an ambassador to the UAE

Qatar has announced the appointment of an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), just over a month after the re-opening of embassies between the two Gulf States in Doha and Abu Dhabi, following years of rupture and tension.



In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt severed their ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremist groups in the region and cozying up to Iran.



However, a reconciliation agreement was signed in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, in January 2021. Despite the agreement, the diplomatic relations did not fully return to their previous state immediately.



In a statement issued by the Qatari Diwan on Sunday, it was mentioned that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, issued a decision "appointing Dr. Sultan Salem Saeed Al Mansouri as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the United Arab Emirates."



The statement added, "The decision shall be implemented and enforced from the date of its issuance and published in the official gazette."



As of now, no official statement from the UAE regarding the appointment has been made.