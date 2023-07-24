15 killed and 26 wounded in forest fires in northern Algeria

Fifteen people were killed, and 26 others were injured in forest fires that spread across three states in northern Algeria on Sunday night, as reported by the Ministry of Interior.



The ministry stated that a total of 97 fires were recorded in 16 states, with the most severe ones erupting in Bejaia, Bouira, and Jijel, resulting in 15 fatalities.



These fires, fueled by strong winds, reached residential areas in the three states, leading to the evacuation of 1,500 individuals who were at risk of the flames.



Algeria is experiencing an intense heatwave in several regions, with temperatures expected to reach 48 degrees Celsius on Monday.



According to the ministry's statement, approximately 7,500 firefighters and 350 different-sized trucks, supported by aerial firefighting resources, have been mobilized, enabling the control of most of these fires.



It was further explained that firefighting operations continue in six states, namely, Boumerdes, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou, Bejaia, Jijel, and Skikda, with the participation of "13 mobile detachments and 3,050 agents," reinforced on the morning of the incident by "12 additional mobile detachments and 1,200 extra agents."



As per the statement, twelve aircraft, including firefighting helicopters belonging to the air force and a large-capacity firefighting aircraft, are still deployed in these six states.







AFP