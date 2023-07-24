News
Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border
Middle East News
2023-07-24 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordanian army downs new drone attempting to smuggle drugs across Syrian border
The Jordanian army announced in a statement on Monday that it shot down a new drone used in an attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria to Jordan.
According to the statement, "the eastern military region shot down today, Monday, a drone loaded with narcotic substances coming from Syrian territory."
Middle East News
Jordan
Jordanian
