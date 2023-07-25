Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus

2023-07-25 | 02:34
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus

Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday morning by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry announced the "martyrdom of three citizens by the occupation's gunfire in Nablus" without specifying their identities. 

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that they "neutralized" three Palestinians who opened fire at soldiers in the Samaritan neighborhood in Nablus.

