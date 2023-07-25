Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in Nablus

Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday morning by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to a statement from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.



The ministry announced the "martyrdom of three citizens by the occupation's gunfire in Nablus" without specifying their identities.



Meanwhile, in a statement, the Israeli army confirmed that they "neutralized" three Palestinians who opened fire at soldiers in the Samaritan neighborhood in Nablus.