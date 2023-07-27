Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player

Middle East News
2023-07-27 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player

Madrid grants Spanish citizenship to Iranian chess player Sara Khadem who defied hijab rule.

The Spanish government has granted Spanish citizenship to Sara Khadem, the Iranian chess player who sought refuge in Spain after participating in an international tournament in December without wearing the mandatory hijab, according to an official source.

The Spanish Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, clarified in the official gazette that, "given the exceptional circumstances of Ms. Sara Sadat Khadem," her full name, "she has been granted Spanish citizenship."

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, as stated by the same source.

The 26-year-old player holds the title of Woman Grandmaster and is ranked 15th in the world rankings by the International Chess Federation. In December 2022, she participated in the World Rapid Chess Championship in Kazakhstan without wearing the compulsory hijab for women in Iran.

In an interview with AFP in February, she explained that she took this action in support of the protest movement that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in September of the previous year. Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by the police for violating strict dress codes in Iran.

Her relatives said that she would face arrest if she returned to Iran. Consequently, Sara Khadem decided to go to Spain with her husband and child, where they currently reside.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received Sara Khadem in January and played a chess match with her.

In 2020, she was banned from traveling for six months after withdrawing from the Iranian national team in protest against an incident when the Iranian air defenses "mistakenly" shot down a Ukrainian Boeing plane, killing 176 people, according to Tehran.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Sports News

Madrid

Grants

Spanish

Citizenship

Iranian

Chess

Player

Sara Khadem

Defied

Hijab

Rule

Tunisia's agreement with the IMF is going through a difficult stage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

NBA: Kyle Anderson acquires Chinese citizenship

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-24

Real Madrid turn the tables on AC Milan in friendly match

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-23

Four police officers killed in south-eastern Iranian attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-26

Tunisia's agreement with the IMF is going through a difficult stage

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-26

Kuwait's budget achieved a surplus for the first time in 9 years thanks to oil prices

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-26

Dubai aspires to become a global destination for high-end restaurants

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-25

Palestinian-Israeli conflict in focus: Erdogan-Abbas talks address key issues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:09

Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

VR is dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More