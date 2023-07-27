Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Boukhari affirmed on Thursday that the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon as a country and its institutions.



He added that the Kingdom continues its constant and significant efforts within the Quintet Committee, offering all ideas and proposals that contribute to the rescue of Lebanon.



During a tribute dinner at the residence of the Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Darian, in Yarze, attended by Sunni deputies, Boukhari added that the Kingdom does not have any initiative to support any specific candidate for the presidency, nor does it interfere in the names of the candidates.



It treats all on equal footing and merely presents criteria and qualifications.