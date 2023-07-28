Saudi Arabia calls for Danish diplomacy to protest against burning of copy of Quran

Middle East News
2023-07-28 | 06:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia calls for Danish diplomacy to protest against burning of copy of Quran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia calls for Danish diplomacy to protest against burning of copy of Quran

Saudi Arabia summoned the acting head of the Danish embassy in the kingdom on Friday in protest against the burning of a copy of the Quran by an extremist right-wing group in Copenhagen, according to official media outlets.

During a meeting with the acting head of the Danish embassy, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over a memorandum of protest, which included "the kingdom's demand to stop these heinous acts that violate all religious teachings, laws, and international norms." 

The memorandum emphasized "the kingdom's firm rejection of all acts that fuel hatred between religions," as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The extremist right-wing group "Dansk Pattriot" had posted a video on Monday showing a man apparently burning a Quran, triggering anger in the Islamic world.

Saudi Arabia also condemned an incident from last month in which an Iraqi refugee residing in Sweden burned pages of the Quran outside the Grand Mosque in Stockholm.

The Iraqi refugee, Swawan Mumika, had deliberately burned and desecrated pages of the Quran in the Swedish capital at the end of June, prompting Riyadh to lodge a memorandum of protest with the Swedish chargé d'affaires.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is headquartered in Jeddah, expected to take place on Monday. The meeting aims to address the repeated incidents of Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.

On Thursday, the Secretary-General of the 57-member organization, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, received a phone call from Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, who stated that Stockholm rejects any acts that insult the Quran and wants to maintain good relations with members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as announced by the organization in a statement.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Call

Danish

Diplomacy

Protest

Burning

Copy

Quran

LBCI Next
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21

Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-26

Tunisia's agreement with the IMF is going through a difficult stage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More