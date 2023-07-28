News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia calls for Danish diplomacy to protest against burning of copy of Quran
Middle East News
2023-07-28 | 06:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia calls for Danish diplomacy to protest against burning of copy of Quran
Saudi Arabia summoned the acting head of the Danish embassy in the kingdom on Friday in protest against the burning of a copy of the Quran by an extremist right-wing group in Copenhagen, according to official media outlets.
During a meeting with the acting head of the Danish embassy, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over a memorandum of protest, which included "the kingdom's demand to stop these heinous acts that violate all religious teachings, laws, and international norms."
The memorandum emphasized "the kingdom's firm rejection of all acts that fuel hatred between religions," as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
The extremist right-wing group "Dansk Pattriot" had posted a video on Monday showing a man apparently burning a Quran, triggering anger in the Islamic world.
Saudi Arabia also condemned an incident from last month in which an Iraqi refugee residing in Sweden burned pages of the Quran outside the Grand Mosque in Stockholm.
The Iraqi refugee, Swawan Mumika, had deliberately burned and desecrated pages of the Quran in the Swedish capital at the end of June, prompting Riyadh to lodge a memorandum of protest with the Swedish chargé d'affaires.
Saudi Arabia and Iraq have called for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is headquartered in Jeddah, expected to take place on Monday. The meeting aims to address the repeated incidents of Quran desecration in both Sweden and Denmark.
On Thursday, the Secretary-General of the 57-member organization, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, received a phone call from Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, who stated that Stockholm rejects any acts that insult the Quran and wants to maintain good relations with members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as announced by the organization in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Call
Danish
Diplomacy
Protest
Burning
Copy
Quran
Next
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
World News
2023-07-07
Thousands of Pakistanis protest against burning a Quran copy in Sweden
0
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
0
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia to summon Swedish Chargé d 'affaires against burning of the Quran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?
0
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player
0
Middle East News
2023-07-26
Tunisia's agreement with the IMF is going through a difficult stage
Middle East News
2023-07-26
Tunisia's agreement with the IMF is going through a difficult stage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era
2
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
Press Highlights
01:30
Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time
3
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
Press Highlights
00:38
Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
Lebanon News
04:36
Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
8
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More