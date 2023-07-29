Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests

Middle East News
2023-07-29 | 08:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests

An Iranian court has ruled "banning any journalistic activity for one year" against the newspaper's editor-in-chief "Etemad" due to his coverage of protests related to the death of Mahsa Amini last year, as reported by the newspaper on Saturday.

The reformist newspaper stated that journalist Behrooz Behzadi was charged with "publishing false content" after a complaint was filed against him by a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the same source, the complaint relates to articles published by the newspaper about the "kidnapping" of a scientist in October and about the "prevention (from practicing) and arrest" of artists who supported the protest movement that erupted following the death of the Kurdish Iranian young woman, Mahsa Amini.

As per "Etemad," the court sentenced the 70-year-old journalist to suspend his professional activities for one year.

Middle East News

Iran

Journalist

Protests

LBCI Next
Massive Fire Incident Causes Nationwide Power Outage in Iraq
Calls in Cyprus for information on missing persons as a result of decades-old conflicts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-10

Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

Iran accuses 20 countries of fomenting Amini protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player

LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council heads to South Africa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

Massive Fire Incident Causes Nationwide Power Outage in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Calls in Cyprus for information on missing persons as a result of decades-old conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-28

Saudi Arabia calls for Danish diplomacy to protest against burning of copy of Quran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Mikati: Parliament's bureau body meeting postponed

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-26

2024 Olympics: Russia and Belarus excluded from invitation list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Countdown to the end: BDL Governor's deputies' critical decision as Governor's term expires in three days

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More