Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
Middle East News
2023-07-29 | 08:15
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
An Iranian court has ruled "banning any journalistic activity for one year" against the newspaper's editor-in-chief "Etemad" due to his coverage of protests related to the death of Mahsa Amini last year, as reported by the newspaper on Saturday.
The reformist newspaper stated that journalist Behrooz Behzadi was charged with "publishing false content" after a complaint was filed against him by a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
According to the same source, the complaint relates to articles published by the newspaper about the "kidnapping" of a scientist in October and about the "prevention (from practicing) and arrest" of artists who supported the protest movement that erupted following the death of the Kurdish Iranian young woman, Mahsa Amini.
As per "Etemad," the court sentenced the 70-year-old journalist to suspend his professional activities for one year.
Middle East News
Iran
Journalist
Protests
