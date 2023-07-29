Massive Fire Incident Causes Nationwide Power Outage in Iraq

Middle East News
2023-07-29 | 10:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Massive Fire Incident Causes Nationwide Power Outage in Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Massive Fire Incident Causes Nationwide Power Outage in Iraq

The Saturday fire incident at a power station caused a complete power outage across Iraq, as the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity reported. 

The ministry stated that efforts are underway to restore electricity within the coming hours amid a significant temperature rise.

The electricity issue is a sensitive matter in Iraq, where the population of 43 million people experiences daily and recurrent power outages that can last up to ten hours. 

The situation worsens during summer, with temperatures soaring up to fifty degrees Celsius.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the electrical system experienced a complete shutdown today, Saturday, due to a fire accident at the Al-Bakr substation in Basra Governorate.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Moussa, confirmed to AFP that the outage affected the entire country.

The statement further explained that the fire led to the disruption of power transmission lines between the central and southern regions of the country, as well as the disconnection of generating units at production stations.

Middle East News

Iraq

Fire

LBCI Next
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
Calls in Cyprus for information on missing persons as a result of decades-old conflicts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:58

Nine people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Improved fire situation in Greece

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-28

Siniora's media office fires back at Salameh: Siniora stood alone in opposing series of ranks and salaries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-28

Calls in Cyprus for information on missing persons as a result of decades-old conflicts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-28

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-28

Saudi Arabia calls for Danish diplomacy to protest against burning of copy of Quran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

European Observatory laments lack of legal action taken against BDL's Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
World News
06:18

Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-26

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:44

The Story of Salemeh: Salemeh Got Lucky

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:32

Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More