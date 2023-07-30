News
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
Middle East News
2023-07-30 | 01:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his hope for a return to normalcy in relations with Algeria and the reopening of borders between the two countries, despite the diplomatic rupture.
In his traditional speech on the occasion of his accession to the throne, the King addressed the nation, stating, "We ask Allah Almighty for things to return to their normal state and for the borders between our two countries and our two brotherly peoples to be reopened."
The borders between Morocco and Algeria have been closed since 1994, and Algeria cut off its diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021, accusing Rabat of "hostile acts," a decision the Kingdom considered "completely unjustified."
The relations between the neighboring countries have been strained in the context of regional competition, exacerbated by their differing stances on the Western Sahara conflict.
The Western Sahara was a former Spanish colony, of which Morocco controls 80% of its territory and proposes to grant it autonomy under its sovereignty. On the other hand, the Polisario Front, supported by Algeria and calls for a referendum on self-determination.
Tensions escalated further after Israel recently recognized "Moroccan sovereignty" over the former Spanish colony, drawing criticism from Algeria, which condemned it as "foreign maneuvers."
King Mohammed VI emphasized in his speech, "We reiterate to our Algerian brothers, both leadership and people, that Morocco will never be a source of harm or ill will. We also emphasize the great importance we attach to the bonds of love, friendship, exchange, and communication between our two peoples."
The health of King Mohammed VI, who will turn 60 on August 21, is the subject of speculation both inside and outside Morocco. He delivered the Throne Day speech with a firm tone, giving an assessment of the past year and outlining a roadmap for the months ahead.
The King praised the "seriousness" of Moroccan youth, particularly commending the "achievement" of the national football team in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December. He remarked, "It is the same spirit that led us to submit a joint bid, along with our friends in Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup."
Mohammed VI has been ruling Morocco since July 1999 when he succeeded his father, Hassan II.
AFP
Middle East News
Moroccan
Monarch
Hopes
Normal
Algeria
Morocco
