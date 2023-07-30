Iraq, Kuwait confirm their commitment to address border disputes

2023-07-30 | 08:49
Iraq, Kuwait confirm their commitment to address border disputes
Iraq, Kuwait confirm their commitment to address border disputes

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said during a joint press conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, "We discussed the issue of border demarcation, and there was an extensive discussion on this matter."

He also pointed out that there was a confirmation to "continue the discussions on this issue through various technical committees," and revealed that there will be a high committee to conduct dialogues with the Kuwaiti side, which will oversee all the other committees.

