Iraq, Kuwait confirm their commitment to address border disputes
Middle East News
2023-07-30 | 08:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq, Kuwait confirm their commitment to address border disputes
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said during a joint press conference with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, "We discussed the issue of border demarcation, and there was an extensive discussion on this matter."
He also pointed out that there was a confirmation to "continue the discussions on this issue through various technical committees," and revealed that there will be a high committee to conduct dialogues with the Kuwaiti side, which will oversee all the other committees.
Middle East News
Iraq
Kuwait
Iraqi
Foreign Minister
Kuwaiti
0
World News
2023-07-20
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
World News
2023-07-20
Washington: The failure of the Iraqi security forces to protect the Swedish embassy is "unacceptable"
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Qatari emir arrives in Baghdad for talks with Iraqi PM
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Qatari emir arrives in Baghdad for talks with Iraqi PM
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
2023-05-09
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
0
Middle East News
01:04
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
Middle East News
01:04
The Moroccan monarch hopes to "get things back to normal" with Algeria
0
Middle East News
00:45
Egypt's electricity crisis during intense heatwave
Middle East News
00:45
Egypt's electricity crisis during intense heatwave
0
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Massive Fire Incident Causes Nationwide Power Outage in Iraq
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Massive Fire Incident Causes Nationwide Power Outage in Iraq
0
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Press Highlights
2023-06-07
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
0
World News
2023-06-27
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
World News
2023-06-27
Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief
0
World News
2023-07-25
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
World News
2023-07-25
Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:12
Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform
Lebanon News
04:12
Ziad Baroud to LBCI: The proposal for decentralization is very useful as a reminder that it is a necessary reform
2
Press Highlights
02:17
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
Press Highlights
02:17
Bassil-Hezbollah dialogue: The President-maker's strategy
3
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
Press Highlights
00:21
Critical week ahead for Lebanon: Governor's term ends amidst political and financial uncertainty
4
Lebanon News
07:07
Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon
Lebanon News
07:07
Stray bullets hit shops and homes in Sidon
5
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
09:32
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
6
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
Lebanon News
02:43
Gebran Bassil: It is our honor to engage in a real battle to implement decentralization
7
Lebanon News
13:12
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
Lebanon News
13:12
Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report
8
Lebanon News
07:49
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
Lebanon News
07:49
The latest on tensions in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
