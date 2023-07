The Pakistani police conducted on Monday a thorough search among the debris left by a suicide bombing that resulted in the death of at least 47 people and injured more than 100 during a political gathering of an extremist Islamic party ahead of the upcoming elections later this year.

When the attack occurred, over 400 members and supporters of the party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, were gathered under a tent in the town of Khars, near the border with Afghanistan.