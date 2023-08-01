News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
Middle East News
2023-08-01 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
Saudi Arabia has approved a grant of $1.2 billion to the Yemeni government, as reported by two Saudi officials to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday. This comes at a time when the country's war-torn economy is facing a state of near-collapse.
Yemeni and Saudi officials are expected to disclose details of the grant during a signing ceremony in Riyadh later on Tuesday. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were unauthorized to speak to the media, will shed light on the extent of the financial support provided.
Since 2015, Riyadh has been leading a military alliance supporting the Yemeni government, which has its headquarters in Aden, in its war against the Houthi rebels allied with Iran, who control Sanaa and other areas in the impoverished country.
Over two-thirds of Yemenis rely on aid to survive amidst a crippling economic crisis caused by the war, currency collapse, and restrictions on imports and foreign trade.
Last year, Houthi drone attacks on government-controlled oil ports disrupted oil exports, the main source of revenue for the Saudi-backed authorities.
UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, stated last month that the "economic war" between the warring parties has worsened the conflict, as the government struggles to fund basic services and pay its employees.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia deposited one billion dollars into the central bank and helped establish a $600 billion fund for oil derivatives, in addition to contributing around $400 million to finance development projects.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Grant
Yemen
Economy
Collapse
US delegation met with Taliban representatives in Doha
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-20
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
Middle East News
2023-07-20
Saudi Arabia offers soft loan, a grant of $500 million to Tunisia
0
Middle East News
2023-06-12
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
Middle East News
2023-06-12
EU considers aid to Tunisia to boost economy, reduce migrant flows
0
World News
05:09
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon
World News
05:09
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon
0
World News
03:27
Migrants crossing Panama's dangerous Darien Gap region in record numbers to reach the United States
World News
03:27
Migrants crossing Panama's dangerous Darien Gap region in record numbers to reach the United States
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:17
US delegation met with Taliban representatives in Doha
World News
03:17
US delegation met with Taliban representatives in Doha
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
0
Middle East News
09:10
Pakistani Police Conduct Thorough Search at Site of Suicide Bombing that Killed 47 People
Middle East News
09:10
Pakistani Police Conduct Thorough Search at Site of Suicide Bombing that Killed 47 People
0
World News
2023-07-31
Three years of suffering for an Iranian-German family sentenced to death
World News
2023-07-31
Three years of suffering for an Iranian-German family sentenced to death
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon's Foreign Minister vows to uncover circumstances surrounding Beirut blast
0
World News
2023-06-19
UAE cinemas scrap Spider-Man film featuring trans flag
World News
2023-06-19
UAE cinemas scrap Spider-Man film featuring trans flag
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
Lebanon News
10:30
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri
5
Lebanon News
09:36
Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:36
Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
10:27
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
10:27
LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank
7
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
Variety and Tech
08:09
Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress
8
Lebanon Economy
09:58
PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding
Lebanon Economy
09:58
PM Mikati unveils draft law to borrow from BDL for public sector funding
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More