At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-01 | 08:27
At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria
Seven people, mostly members of the Syrian regime forces, were killed on Tuesday in an attack carried out by the Islamic State targeting an oil tanker convoy in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The attack targeted the convoy while it was passing through the eastern Hama countryside, which is an extension of the vast Syrian desert where the organization's fighters have retreated to after losing all their controlled areas four years ago.
Middle East News
Syria
Syrian
Attack
Deaths
