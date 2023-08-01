At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria

Middle East News
2023-08-01 | 08:27
High views
At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria
At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria

Seven people, mostly members of the Syrian regime forces, were killed on Tuesday in an attack carried out by the Islamic State targeting an oil tanker convoy in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack targeted the convoy while it was passing through the eastern Hama countryside, which is an extension of the vast Syrian desert where the organization's fighters have retreated to after losing all their controlled areas four years ago.
 

Middle East News

Syria

Syrian

Attack

Deaths

