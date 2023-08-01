News
UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28
Middle East News
2023-08-01 | 13:42
UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is hosting the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference "COP 28," announced on Tuesday that there will be a "space" allocated for activists to gather and peacefully convey their voices during the significant event.
As the host country for the conference scheduled from November to December this year at "Expo City" in Dubai, the UAE officially prohibits demonstrations and gatherings that are punishable by law.
According to a statement published by the government news agency, following the signing of the host country agreement between the UAE and the United Nations in Abu Dhabi, "there will be a designated space for climate activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard."
The agreement was signed by the UAE's Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP 28 President, Sultan Al Jaber, and the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Simon Stiell, representing the UN.
The host country agreement sets the legal framework for the COP meetings.
Both sides emphasized in the statement the "importance of applying principles of inclusivity, transparency, and respect in the COP process to enable unified efforts and raise the ambition for climate action," according to the agency.
The statement quoted Stiell, affirming the "commitment of the UN Secretariat to the values of the United Nations in the COP process."
The "International Climate Action Network" welcomed the announcement, praising COP 28's presidency for its dedicated efforts to ensure an inclusive climate summit.
However, the network warned that it "will resist any attempts to curtail civil society participation," according to Harjeet Singh, Global Political Strategy Director at the network.
Singh told AFP, "Our firm belief is clear: there is no climate justice without human rights."
The UAE is a major oil producer and one of the largest per capita emitters of carbon dioxide.
The selection of the UAE to host the climate event drew criticism from environmental groups warning that leadership from an oil-producing country in the negotiations could slow progress in combating global warming.
Non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch, warned in a report in March that restrictions imposed by the Gulf state could hinder effective participation of climate activists.
During COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Cairo faced criticism due to restrictions that required activists to seek accreditation 36 hours in advance and provide details such as protest organizers' names and proposed march details.
Protests that were approved were only allowed at specific times and in designated areas under heavy security, in stark contrast to Glasgow's COP 26, where tens of thousands protested.
AFP
Middle East News
UAE
Space
Climate
Activists
Peace
COP-28
Next
US delegation met with Taliban representatives in Doha
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
Previous
