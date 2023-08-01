The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

The Iranian government announced on Tuesday that it has granted a two-day holiday for employees in the public sector and banks due to the rising temperatures across the Islamic Republic, according to the official media.



The Iranian Meteorological Organization predicted that temperatures would exceed 40 degrees Celsius in several cities in the country and reach 50 degrees Celsius in southwestern regions overlooking the Gulf.



The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that many cities, including Ilam, Bushehr, and Khuzestan provinces, witnessed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in recent days.



Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei stated that the Cabinet "approved the Ministry of Health's proposal to declare Wednesday and Thursday as official holidays to protect public health," according to IRNA news agency.



The official agency clarified that this measure comes amid an "unprecedented" heatwave affecting the Islamic Republic.



According to the IRIB, the city of Dehloran in western Iran recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching 50 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.



The Ministry of Health warned of the dangers of heatstroke and urged people to avoid exposure to the sun's rays between 10 am and 4 pm. A spokesperson stated that recent climate-related illnesses are "causing panic."



IRNA reported that Sistan-Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan in southeast Iran, was one of the most affected areas by the heat, with nearly a thousand people receiving medical attention in recent days.



Earlier in June, Iranian authorities changed the working hours for public sector employees to start earlier to conserve electricity.



Parts of Iran, especially the central and southern regions with extensive desert areas, experience a sharp increase in temperature during the summer. Gulf coastal areas suffer from a combination of high heat and humidity.



Southern Iran often experiences floods during the summer season.



Scientists believe that climate change exacerbates extreme weather phenomena, including droughts, and may lead to more severe storms and rainfall.







AFP