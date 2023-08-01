The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

Middle East News
2023-08-01 | 14:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

The Iranian government announced on Tuesday that it has granted a two-day holiday for employees in the public sector and banks due to the rising temperatures across the Islamic Republic, according to the official media.

The Iranian Meteorological Organization predicted that temperatures would exceed 40 degrees Celsius in several cities in the country and reach 50 degrees Celsius in southwestern regions overlooking the Gulf.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that many cities, including Ilam, Bushehr, and Khuzestan provinces, witnessed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in recent days.

Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei stated that the Cabinet "approved the Ministry of Health's proposal to declare Wednesday and Thursday as official holidays to protect public health," according to IRNA news agency.

The official agency clarified that this measure comes amid an "unprecedented" heatwave affecting the Islamic Republic.

According to the IRIB, the city of Dehloran in western Iran recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching 50 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health warned of the dangers of heatstroke and urged people to avoid exposure to the sun's rays between 10 am and 4 pm. A spokesperson stated that recent climate-related illnesses are "causing panic."

IRNA reported that Sistan-Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan in southeast Iran, was one of the most affected areas by the heat, with nearly a thousand people receiving medical attention in recent days.

Earlier in June, Iranian authorities changed the working hours for public sector employees to start earlier to conserve electricity.

Parts of Iran, especially the central and southern regions with extensive desert areas, experience a sharp increase in temperature during the summer. Gulf coastal areas suffer from a combination of high heat and humidity.

Southern Iran often experiences floods during the summer season.

Scientists believe that climate change exacerbates extreme weather phenomena, including droughts, and may lead to more severe storms and rainfall.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iranian

Government

Grant

High

Temperatures

Iran

LBCI Next
US delegation met with Taliban representatives in Doha
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player

LBCI
Middle East News
06:37

Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Three years of suffering for an Iranian-German family sentenced to death

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-29

Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:42

UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria

LBCI
World News
08:17

Over 100,000 signatures collected in two weeks urging France to secure the release of detained Frenchman in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:55

France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

A changing tide: Lebanon's Central Bank faces leadership vacuum

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Indonesia reveals Taliban representatives conducting "unofficial" visit to Jakarta

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More