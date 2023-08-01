News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures
Middle East News
2023-08-01 | 14:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures
The Iranian government announced on Tuesday that it has granted a two-day holiday for employees in the public sector and banks due to the rising temperatures across the Islamic Republic, according to the official media.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization predicted that temperatures would exceed 40 degrees Celsius in several cities in the country and reach 50 degrees Celsius in southwestern regions overlooking the Gulf.
The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported that many cities, including Ilam, Bushehr, and Khuzestan provinces, witnessed temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in recent days.
Government spokesperson Ali Rabiei stated that the Cabinet "approved the Ministry of Health's proposal to declare Wednesday and Thursday as official holidays to protect public health," according to IRNA news agency.
The official agency clarified that this measure comes amid an "unprecedented" heatwave affecting the Islamic Republic.
According to the IRIB, the city of Dehloran in western Iran recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching 50 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health warned of the dangers of heatstroke and urged people to avoid exposure to the sun's rays between 10 am and 4 pm. A spokesperson stated that recent climate-related illnesses are "causing panic."
IRNA reported that Sistan-Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan in southeast Iran, was one of the most affected areas by the heat, with nearly a thousand people receiving medical attention in recent days.
Earlier in June, Iranian authorities changed the working hours for public sector employees to start earlier to conserve electricity.
Parts of Iran, especially the central and southern regions with extensive desert areas, experience a sharp increase in temperature during the summer. Gulf coastal areas suffer from a combination of high heat and humidity.
Southern Iran often experiences floods during the summer season.
Scientists believe that climate change exacerbates extreme weather phenomena, including droughts, and may lead to more severe storms and rainfall.
AFP
Middle East News
Iranian
Government
Grant
High
Temperatures
Iran
Next
US delegation met with Taliban representatives in Doha
Syria and Iran forge closer bonds for mutual prosperity
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Spain grants citizenship to Iranian chess player
0
Middle East News
06:37
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
Middle East News
06:37
Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials
0
World News
2023-07-31
Three years of suffering for an Iranian-German family sentenced to death
World News
2023-07-31
Three years of suffering for an Iranian-German family sentenced to death
0
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:42
UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28
Middle East News
13:42
UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Optimism and silence: Will there be Saudi-Israeli normalization by 2023?
0
Middle East News
08:27
At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria
Middle East News
08:27
At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria
0
World News
08:17
Over 100,000 signatures collected in two weeks urging France to secure the release of detained Frenchman in Iran
World News
08:17
Over 100,000 signatures collected in two weeks urging France to secure the release of detained Frenchman in Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
World News
13:55
France begins evacuating its nationals and Europeans from Niger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
A changing tide: Lebanon's Central Bank faces leadership vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
A changing tide: Lebanon's Central Bank faces leadership vacuum
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
2023-07-07
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
0
World News
2023-07-26
Indonesia reveals Taliban representatives conducting "unofficial" visit to Jakarta
World News
2023-07-26
Indonesia reveals Taliban representatives conducting "unofficial" visit to Jakarta
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
Lebanon News
03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
4
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
Lebanon News
09:23
The Cabinet debates government's draft law for foreign currency borrowing from the BDL
5
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
Lebanon News
08:48
Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
7
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
8
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
Lebanon News
04:51
Ain al-Hilweh camp witnesses calm after intense clashes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More