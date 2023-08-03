Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced on Thursday that they are the sole owners of a disputed gas field with Iran, amid escalating tensions after Tehran threatened to continue exploration operations.



The offshore field, known as "Arash" in Iran, "Dorra" in Kuwait, and "Hout" in Saudi Arabia, has been a source of dispute between the three countries.



In a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait reaffirm that the ownership of natural resources in the divided neutral zone, including the entire Dorra field, is jointly owned solely by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, and they have the full sovereign rights to exploit the resources in that area."



Both countries renewed "their previous and repeated calls for the Islamic Republic of Iran to engage in negotiations regarding the eastern boundary of the divided neutral zone with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait as one negotiating party, and the Islamic Republic of Iran as the other party, in accordance with international law and the principles of good neighborliness."



Iran and Kuwait have engaged in talks for years over the gas-rich maritime border area, but they have not led to any significant results.



Recent attempts to revive negotiations have failed, and on Sunday, the Iranian Oil Minister stated that Tehran might proceed with drilling operations in the field without reaching an agreement.



Iran's Minister, Javad Owji, was quoted by the official Shana news agency as saying, "Iran will protect its rights and interests in exploration and exploitation of the field unless there is a willingness to understand and cooperate."



Last month, Kuwait invited Iran for a new round of talks on the maritime borders after Tehran signaled its readiness to start drilling in the field.



A few weeks later, Kuwait's Oil Minister, Saad al-Brake, stated that his country would also begin drilling and production in the gas field without waiting for a demarcation agreement with Iran.



The dispute over the field dates back to the 1960s when Iran and Kuwait were awarded two maritime concessions, one to the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (now BP) and the other to Royal Dutch Shell.



The concessions covered the northern part of the field, with estimated recoverable reserves of around 220 billion cubic meters.



Last year, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement to develop the field jointly, despite Iran's opposition, which described the agreement as "illegal."

AFP