Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims

Middle East News
2023-08-03 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran&#39;s gas field claims
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced on Thursday that they are the sole owners of a disputed gas field with Iran, amid escalating tensions after Tehran threatened to continue exploration operations.

The offshore field, known as "Arash" in Iran, "Dorra" in Kuwait, and "Hout" in Saudi Arabia, has been a source of dispute between the three countries.

In a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait reaffirm that the ownership of natural resources in the divided neutral zone, including the entire Dorra field, is jointly owned solely by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, and they have the full sovereign rights to exploit the resources in that area."

Both countries renewed "their previous and repeated calls for the Islamic Republic of Iran to engage in negotiations regarding the eastern boundary of the divided neutral zone with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait as one negotiating party, and the Islamic Republic of Iran as the other party, in accordance with international law and the principles of good neighborliness."

Iran and Kuwait have engaged in talks for years over the gas-rich maritime border area, but they have not led to any significant results.

Recent attempts to revive negotiations have failed, and on Sunday, the Iranian Oil Minister stated that Tehran might proceed with drilling operations in the field without reaching an agreement.

Iran's Minister, Javad Owji, was quoted by the official Shana news agency as saying, "Iran will protect its rights and interests in exploration and exploitation of the field unless there is a willingness to understand and cooperate."

Last month, Kuwait invited Iran for a new round of talks on the maritime borders after Tehran signaled its readiness to start drilling in the field.

A few weeks later, Kuwait's Oil Minister, Saad al-Brake, stated that his country would also begin drilling and production in the gas field without waiting for a demarcation agreement with Iran.

The dispute over the field dates back to the 1960s when Iran and Kuwait were awarded two maritime concessions, one to the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (now BP) and the other to Royal Dutch Shell.

The concessions covered the northern part of the field, with estimated recoverable reserves of around 220 billion cubic meters.

Last year, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signed an agreement to develop the field jointly, despite Iran's opposition, which described the agreement as "illegal."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Announce

Rejection

Iran

Gas

Field

Tensions

Rise

Claims

LBCI Next
Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06

Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-27

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan, Qatar vs Kuwait and difficult draw for Syria against Japan

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-25

Nice announces loan signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Aston Villa

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Lithuania buys two NASAMS air defense launchers for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Zelensky says counteroffensive 'taking place' as Trudeau visits Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04

Belgian lawyer to file defamation complaint against MEP Marie Arena over Lebanon corruption remarks

LBCI
World News
08:45

France announces end of evacuation of Niger nationals after 1,079 airlifts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More