Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

Middle East News
2023-08-03 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has officially invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to visit Tehran soon, as reported by Tasnim agency on Thursday.

In a noteworthy development of relations between Gulf states and Iran, back in April, Iran appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016.
 

Middle East News

Iran

Iranian

Raisi

UAE

President

Visit

Tehran

LBCI Next
Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-12

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi embarks on first African tour in 11 years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

LBCI Sources: No Iranian involvement in Lebanese quintet meetings; national dialogue to follow constitutional election of president

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

A warm reception for the Iranian president in Zimbabwe

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Postponement of the Iranian President's one-day tour of Africa: Kenya

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:27

Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Lebanese army has faced wars and fragmentation but returned united: LAF Commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More