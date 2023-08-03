Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July

Middle East News
2023-08-03 | 08:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July

The annual inflation rate in Turkey rose to 47.83 percent in July, compared to 38.2 percent as per official data revealed on Thursday.

This new figure aligns with the recent expectations, coming a week after the Central Bank raised its year-end forecast to 58 percent from 22.3 percent. This move came after years of doubts from independent economists regarding the official rate.

The official rate has been steadily declining since it reached its highest level in over two decades at 85 percent in October of last year. The Central Bank and economic experts expect it to rise again starting from July.

In her first press conference last week, the new governor of the Central Bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, announced that inflation would rise "temporarily" due to the surge in the exchange rate of the Turkish lira and fiscal measures.

During the tenure of the previous executive at Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası (First Republic Bank) and Goldman Sachs, the Turkish Central Bank raised interest rates twice, from 8.5 percent to 15 percent.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

Annual

Inflation

Rate

Data

Revealed

Central

Bank

Interest Rate

LBCI Next
Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding
Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-20

Turkey's central bank raises interest rates by 2.5 points to 17.5%

LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Swiss central bank hikes rate in inflation fight

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-22

Turkey nearly doubles interest rate in Erdogan policy U-turn

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:27

Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Finance Minister initiates talks on government borrowing from BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-02

Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Lebanese army has faced wars and fragmentation but returned united: LAF Commander

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More