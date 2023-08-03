ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

The Islamic State announced in an audio recording on Thursday the killing of its fourth leader, Abu Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi, in clashes with Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) in northwestern Syria and appointed a new successor.



The Islamic State, which seized vast areas in Syria and Iraq in 2014, suffered its first defeat in Iraq, then in Syria, and lost all the territories it controlled.



Since then, four of its leaders have been killed, but its hidden elements continue to launch limited attacks, especially against security forces in both countries. The group has also claimed responsibility for attacks in other countries around the world.



The organization's spokesperson, Abu Hudhayfah Al-Ansari, stated in the recording disseminated through jihadist accounts, "The Sheikh, may God have mercy on him, was killed after a direct confrontation with the apostasy and collaboration body (...) in one of the towns in rural Idlib while they were attempting to capture him while he was on duty. He clashed with them with his weapon until he was killed due to his injuries."



The spokesperson announced the appointment of Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi as the new leader of the extremist organization.



The organization did not specify when and in which specific area of Idlib its leader was killed.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in April the "neutralization of the alleged leader of ISIS, whose nom de guerre was Abu Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi, during an operation carried out by the National Intelligence Agency in Syria."



Turkish media outlets reported at the time that Al-Hashimi was killed in the border area of Afrin, which falls within the areas controlled by Turkish forces and the Syrian factions loyal to them in northern Syria, adjacent to Idlib Governorate.



However, the extremist organization's spokesperson accused Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which is considered one of its main adversaries and is believed to be working for Ankara's interests, of killing their leader. He claimed that they handed over his body to the Turkish government.



The Ansari also accused Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham of detaining the former spokesperson for the organization.







AFP