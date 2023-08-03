ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

Middle East News
2023-08-03 | 14:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

The Islamic State announced in an audio recording on Thursday the killing of its fourth leader, Abu Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi, in clashes with Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) in northwestern Syria and appointed a new successor.

The Islamic State, which seized vast areas in Syria and Iraq in 2014, suffered its first defeat in Iraq, then in Syria, and lost all the territories it controlled. 

Since then, four of its leaders have been killed, but its hidden elements continue to launch limited attacks, especially against security forces in both countries. The group has also claimed responsibility for attacks in other countries around the world.

The organization's spokesperson, Abu Hudhayfah Al-Ansari, stated in the recording disseminated through jihadist accounts, "The Sheikh, may God have mercy on him, was killed after a direct confrontation with the apostasy and collaboration body (...) in one of the towns in rural Idlib while they were attempting to capture him while he was on duty. He clashed with them with his weapon until he was killed due to his injuries."

The spokesperson announced the appointment of Abu Hafs Al-Hashimi as the new leader of the extremist organization.

The organization did not specify when and in which specific area of Idlib its leader was killed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in April the "neutralization of the alleged leader of ISIS, whose nom de guerre was Abu Al-Hussein Al-Hashimi, during an operation carried out by the National Intelligence Agency in Syria."

Turkish media outlets reported at the time that Al-Hashimi was killed in the border area of Afrin, which falls within the areas controlled by Turkish forces and the Syrian factions loyal to them in northern Syria, adjacent to Idlib Governorate.

However, the extremist organization's spokesperson accused Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which is considered one of its main adversaries and is believed to be working for Ankara's interests, of killing their leader. He claimed that they handed over his body to the Turkish government.

The Ansari also accused Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham of detaining the former spokesperson for the organization.



AFP
 

Middle East News

ISIS

Announce

Leader

Killed

Clashes

Northwest

Syria

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims
The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

At least seven people killed in ISIS attack in central Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-28

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-19

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-19

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:27

Major music festival in Tunisia canceled due to lack of government funding

LBCI
Middle East News
08:02

Turkey annual inflation rose to 47,83 percent in July

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reject Iran's gas field claims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-29

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-25

The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More