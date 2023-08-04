Bahrain records highest electricity consumption in its history amid hot weather and high humidity

Bahrain has registered its highest electricity consumption in history, amid scorching weather and high humidity in the Gulf region, which is grappling with the consequences of global warming.



The Electricity and Water Authority tweeted, "The Kingdom of Bahrain recorded on Thursday its highest electricity consumption in history, reaching 3,798 megawatts."



Last year, the highest electricity consumption was recorded at 3,708 megawatts on August 18th.



The authority stated that the temperature in the small Gulf nation reached 40.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with humidity reaching 85.1 percent. On Friday, the temperature soared to 46 degrees Celsius with humidity at 75 percent.



While the authority did not provide a specific reason for the significant consumption, it urged its customers to adopt "conservation methods for electricity and water to preserve national resources and sustain services."



The Gulf region, rich in energy resources and oil-producing, is known for its hot summers and is one of the most affected areas in the world by the phenomenon of global warming.



The extreme heat and high humidity in the Gulf create a dangerous combination, as the human body struggles to cool itself through sweat evaporation on the skin under such conditions.



The Gulf region is one of the few places that have repeatedly recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius on the wet-bulb thermometer scale, which is the threshold at which human survival can be at risk within hours, regardless of age, health, or fitness.



Experts warn that rapid climate change will render parts of the Gulf region uninhabitable by the end of this century.



This year, the United Arab Emirates will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), where the world will strive to strengthen its response to climate warming.

AFP