Kuwaiti FM invited to Iran amid dispute over gas field

Middle East News
2023-08-04 | 07:40
High views
Kuwaiti FM invited to Iran amid dispute over gas field
0min
Kuwaiti FM invited to Iran amid dispute over gas field

Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received an invitation to visit Iran, conveyed to him by the new Iranian ambassador to the Gulf state.

The invitation came as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced that they are the only owners of a gas field that is subject to dispute with Iran, amid escalating tensions after Tehran threatened to continue exploration operations.

