Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

Middle East News
2023-08-05 | 08:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Foreign Ministry&#39;s Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI on Saturday that the decision made by the Saudi Foreign Ministry has absolutely nothing to do with external ramifications in Lebanon, as some portray it, adding that everything related to Lebanon externally remains unchanged.

"The decision was taken on the second day of the outbreak of the clashes in the camp, but it was issued yesterday after tallying the numbers of Saudis present in Lebanon. It should be noted that there is a decision to prevent Saudis from traveling to Lebanon, but many of them are currently in Lebanon," the same sources added.
 
The sources also noted that there is fear of the events in Ain al-Hilweh camp spreading outside the camp, and it is from this perspective that the decision was issued, adding that reassurance will come when a guaranteed reconciliation is announced between the fighting parties in the camp.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-27

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:49

Bridging the Gulf: UAE President's Iran visit aims for regional understanding

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-04

Kuwaiti FM invited to Iran amid dispute over gas field

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-04

Bahrain records highest electricity consumption in its history amid hot weather and high humidity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:07

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:13

Escalating tensions over borrowing responsibility between cabinet, parliament

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Controversy in Kuwait Over Salam's Statements: "Our People's Funds Are Not Managed with a Stroke of a Pen"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Clash of titans: The battle between Judge Bitar, Prosecutor Oueidat

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati shows concern for Naya Hanna's condition after stray bullet injury

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Fitch confirms Lebanon's LTFC IDR at “RD”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More