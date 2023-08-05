News
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-05 | 08:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Sources told LBCI on Saturday that the decision made by the Saudi Foreign Ministry has absolutely nothing to do with external ramifications in Lebanon, as some portray it, adding that everything related to Lebanon externally remains unchanged.
"The decision was taken on the second day of the outbreak of the clashes in the camp, but it was issued yesterday after tallying the numbers of Saudis present in Lebanon. It should be noted that there is a decision to prevent Saudis from traveling to Lebanon, but many of them are currently in Lebanon," the same sources added.
The sources also noted that there is fear of the events in Ain al-Hilweh camp spreading outside the camp, and it is from this perspective that the decision was issued, adding that reassurance will come when a guaranteed reconciliation is announced between the fighting parties in the camp.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
