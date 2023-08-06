News
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
At least 15 killed after train derailment in Pakistan
Middle East News
2023-08-06 | 06:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
At least 15 killed after train derailment in Pakistan
At least 15 people were killed on Sunday when a train derailed in southern Pakistan, according to the Railway Minister.
Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters, "This is a major accident. Rescue teams have reached the site, and at least 15 passengers have been killed, and 45 others injured," adding that "more rescue teams have been sent to the site."
The train derailed near the "Desert" railway station in Nawabshah city, Sindh province, according to local media.
Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told "Home News," "The Huzara Express was traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, and 8 carriages derailed."
Ajaz Shah, a regional official in the Railway Service, confirmed to AFP that several passengers were killed and others injured in the accident, and a relief train was sent to the site.
Images broadcast by local media showed dozens of people at the site, with some breaking the windows to help passengers get out of the overturned carriages.
Train accidents are recurring in Pakistan due to its extensive railway network and old trains.
In June 2021, at least 65 people were killed when a train derailed and collided with another passenger train in southern Pakistan.
In October 2019, at least 75 people were killed in a fire that broke out on their train traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
AFP
