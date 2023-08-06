UAE supports Chad with military equipment

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has provided military equipment and security vehicles to Chad, a country bordering Niger, according to the UAE news agency on Sunday.



The move aims to bolster Chad's capabilities in combating terrorism and supporting border protection programs.



Chad is located west of Niger, where a coup d'état ousted the elected President Mohamed Bazoum. The West African nations have given the coup leaders seven days, until this Sunday evening, to reinstate Bazoum to his position under the threat of "forceful action."



The UAE agency stated that this initiative is part of bilateral agreements, including a military cooperation agreement reached in June during the visit of Chad's President, Mohamed Idriss Déby Itno, to Abu Dhabi.



The UAE Ambassador to Chad, Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, handed over the military equipment to General Daoud Yahya Ibrahim, Chad's Minister of Defense, in the presence of the Chief of General Staff and the Strategic Reserve Chief of the Chadian Army and other high-ranking generals, according to the agency.



While the agency did not specify the details of the equipment delivered, it published photos showing vehicles manufactured by the UAE company "NIMR."



N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, confirmed that it "received armored vehicles as part of military cooperation." Chad's Defense Minister, Daoud Yaya Brahim, told AFP that "this equipment will help strengthen our defense forces in the war against terrorism."



President Mohamed Idriss Déby Itno of Chad conducted a visit to Niamey, Niger's capital, a week ago as part of an initiative to ease tensions in the country.



Additionally, Chad hosts thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing the war in their country, and the UAE often provides support to these refugees by sending food and medical aid.



For years, the UAE has sought to consolidate its economic and political presence in Africa, mediating in various conflicts on the continent.







AFP