Hamas military court executes seven people convicted of "tapping" with Israel

Middle East News
2023-08-06 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas military court executes seven people convicted of &quot;tapping&quot; with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hamas military court executes seven people convicted of "tapping" with Israel

Gaza Military Appeals Court, under the governance of Hamas, issued death sentences to seven individuals accused of "collaborating" with Israel, along with life sentences to others, as reported by the Gaza Interior Ministry on Sunday.

In an official statement, the ministry stated, "The Military Appeals Court, in the framework of the military judiciary in Gaza, issued death sentences against seven collaborators with the Israeli occupation, in addition to other sentences of temporary hard labor and life imprisonment against seven other collaborators."

The statement specified that the execution of the seven individuals convicted of "collaboration with Israel" would be carried out by hanging, without providing a scheduled date.

According to the ministry, the arrest of those accused of "collaborating with Israel" took place between 2017 and 2019, with details of the charges against each of them provided.

The mentioned death sentences are based on Article (415) of the Criminal Procedure Law No. (3) of 2001. All verdicts were issued publicly and unanimously, the ministry emphasized.

Under Palestinian law, death sentences require approval from the Palestinian Authority President before they can be implemented. However, Hamas has disregarded this requirement on several occasions in the past.

Since seizing control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, Hamas has executed a number of death sentences without President Mahmoud Abbas's consent.

In April, a military court under Hamas issued death sentences to two individuals and life sentences to four others after convicting them of "collaborating" with Israel.

Last September, the Hamas government announced the execution of five Palestinians, two of whom were convicted of "collaborating with the occupation," while the other three were convicted of "committing murder."

Last year saw a surge in the issuance of death sentences in the Gaza Strip, reaching more than 17 verdicts, raising the total number of death sentences issued since the establishment of the Palestinian Authority to at least 270, with 240 of them in Gaza alone, according to Palestinian human rights centers.

Palestinian law stipulates the death penalty for those convicted of "collaborating" with Israel, murder, and drug trafficking, subject to the approval of the Palestinian President.

A longstanding division between the major Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas, has persisted since 2007, following the Islamic movement's takeover of power in the impoverished Gaza Strip.

Israel imposes a strict blockade on the Gaza Strip, home to approximately 2.3 million people, with unemployment rates exceeding 50 percent.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Military

Court

Execute

Convicted

Israel

LBCI Next
The killing of a PKK official by bombing a "Turkish march" in northern Iraq
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-15

Israeli military delegation will not attend Monday trilateral meeting in Naqoura

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-13

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-12

Mahmoud Abbas in Jenin on rare visit a week after Israeli military operation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-26

Pakistan says 102 in military court over ex-PM Khan arrest violence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

On the road to peace: Can Saudi Arabia succeed in halting the Russo-Ukrainian war?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:26

24 dead in a bus crash in a valley in Morocco

LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:37

Iraq suspends Telegram messaging application for "national security" reasons: Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-05

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-21

Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-15

Limiting the game: BDL implements new rules for Sayrafa platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

The grain silos controversy: Kuwait's reaction and Salam's apology

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Port of Beirut: Navigating Challenges and Seeking Revival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

UAE urges adherence to travel ban to Lebanon for citizens' safety

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More