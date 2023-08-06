Iraq demands the US and UK to extradite wanted persons for theft of tax secretariats

The Iraqi government has demanded the cooperation of the United States and the United Kingdom in handing over three former officials accused of "facilitating" the embezzlement of tax funds amounting to $2.5 billion.



In March, the Iraqi judiciary issued arrest warrants for four former officials, including a former finance minister and close associates of former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi (2020-2022). Baghdad claims that these individuals are currently abroad.



These arrest warrants target the former chief of staff of the Prime Minister's office, the former head of intelligence Raed Jouhi, the former private secretary to the Prime Minister Ahmed Najati, and the former finance minister Ali Allawi, as well as the former media advisor to al-Kadhimi, Musher Alabbas.



On Sunday, the head of the Integrity Commission, Haider Hanoun, stated that "red notices" were issued to Interpol against "the chief of staff of the Prime Minister and the head of intelligence in the previous government under Mustafa al-Kadhimi, as well as the private secretary to the Prime Minister...all of whom hold American citizenship."



Furthermore, a "red notice" was also issued "against the wanted former finance minister of the previous government under Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who holds British citizenship."



Hanoun urged "the relevant authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom to cooperate in implementing the arrest warrants issued against them according to Iraqi sanctions law," adding, "We hope they will cooperate with us in handing over the mentioned suspects and proving their support for the Republic of Iraq."



He also mentioned the involvement of "the political advisor to the Prime Minister of the previous government," stating that he is currently residing in the United Arab Emirates, and his foreign nationality has not been confirmed yet.



The issue of embezzlement of tax funds, which was uncovered in mid-October and involved senior officials and businessmen, has sparked widespread anger in Iraq, which is rich in oil resources but plagued by corruption.



According to documents from the General Tax Authority, $2.5 billion was paid between September 2021 and August 2022 through 247 instruments by five companies. The money was then withdrawn in cash from the accounts of these companies, whose owners were subject to arrest warrants.



In March, the Federal Integrity Commission announced arrest and investigation orders against the "Finance Minister, the chief of staff of the Prime Minister, the private secretary to the Prime Minister, and the media advisor to the Prime Minister of the previous government."



In February, the Iraqi authorities released one of the businessmen involved in the case, who had returned $125 million out of the $1 billion he embezzled. The release was contingent on him returning the remaining stolen funds within two weeks, but he disappeared after that.



The new Iraqi government often announces developments related to the tax fund embezzlement case, known as the "heist of the century," as combating corruption is one of its top priorities.



Although corruption is rampant in all state institutions in Iraq, prosecutions in these cases are rare, and when they do occur, they often target lower-ranking officials.







AFP