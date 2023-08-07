Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

Middle East News
2023-08-07 | 04:43
High views
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran
Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

More than three thousand American marines have arrived in the Middle East as part of a plan to enhance military presence in the region. Washington confirmed that the move aims to deter Iran from seizing ships and oil tankers, according to the US Fifth Fleet on Monday.

The US fleet, based in Bahrain, stated in a statement, "More than 3,000 marines... arrived in the Middle East on August 6th as part of the previously announced Defense Department plan." It added that "the amphibious assault ship USS Baton Rouge and the landing ship USS Carter Hall entered the Red Sea after crossing the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal."

The amphibious ship can carry more than twenty aircraft, according to the statement.

These reinforcements provide "additional air and naval assets, as well as more US Marines and marines, offering greater flexibility and maritime capability for the US Fifth Fleet" in the Middle East region.

Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for the US Fifth Fleet, told Agence France-Presse on Monday that the deployment confirms "a strong and steady commitment to regional maritime security."

He added, "These units add flexibility and significant operational capabilities as we work alongside international partners to deter destabilizing activity and alleviate regional tensions resulting from Iran's harassment and seizure of merchant vessels."

The United States announced this plan to increase its military presence in the region earlier this month.

The US military says Iran has detained or attempted to seize around 20 ships in the area during the past two years.

Washington reported that its forces prevented two Iranian attempts to seize oil tankers in international waters off Oman on July 5th. Meanwhile, Iran seized a merchant ship the following day.

In April and early May, Iran seized two tankers in its territorial waters within a week, and it was accused of attacking an Israeli-owned tanker with a drone in November 2022.

Similar incidents have occurred since 2018 when the then-US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the Iranian nuclear deal and re-imposed harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic, which Washington says Iran has managed to circumvent.

Last week, a US official told Agence France-Presse about plans to "deploy security guards consisting of Marines and naval personnel aboard merchant ships passing through or near the Strait of Hormuz to provide an additional defensive layer for these endangered ships."

He stressed the need to receive a request to do so because the ships are privately owned, adding, "We are preparing to implement it if there are final agreements to do so."

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby declined to confirm the reports about the planned deployment.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

