Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa
Middle East News
2023-08-08 | 02:23
0
min
Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa
Ten members of the Syrian regime forces were killed on Monday evening in an attack carried out by the Islamic State targeting their checkpoints in Raqqa province, northern Syria, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday.
According to the Observatory, the attack targeted military checkpoints belonging to the regime forces and their allied militants in the town of Ma'dan Atiq in eastern Raqqa countryside. The ISIS fighters set military vehicles and prefabricated houses on fire before withdrawing from the area.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Regime
Forces
Attack
Islamic State
Raqqa
Syrian Observatory For Human Rights
