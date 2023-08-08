Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa

Middle East News
2023-08-08 | 02:23
Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa

Ten members of the Syrian regime forces were killed on Monday evening in an attack carried out by the Islamic State targeting their checkpoints in Raqqa province, northern Syria, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Tuesday. 

According to the Observatory, the attack targeted military checkpoints belonging to the regime forces and their allied militants in the town of Ma'dan Atiq in eastern Raqqa countryside. The ISIS fighters set military vehicles and prefabricated houses on fire before withdrawing from the area. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Syria

Regime

Forces

Attack

Islamic State

Raqqa

Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

