Doctors without borders: failure to renew aid resolution to Syria's Northwest "Unjustifiable"
Middle East News
2023-08-08 | 07:45
Doctors without borders: failure to renew aid resolution to Syria's Northwest "Unjustifiable"
In a statement on Tuesday, the non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) stated that the failure to renew the United Nations Security Council's resolution allowing aid transfers through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to northwest Syria is an "unjustifiable failure." MSF urged for an urgent solution to ensure aid delivery.
The statement quoted Sebastian Gay, MSF's Head of Mission in Syria, saying, "The authorization of the resolution expired a month ago, and there are no foreseeable solutions." He added, "It is deeply regrettable that humanitarian aid is being used as a tool in political conflict, while the population suffering in northwest Syria pays the price for this failure."
Around three million people, mostly displaced, inhabit areas controlled by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (formerly al-Nusra) in Idlib province. Additionally, 1.1 million reside in areas adjacent to northern Aleppo, controlled by Ankara-backed factions.
Residents of these densely populated areas, home to numerous refugee camps, urgently require assistance after years of conflict, economic collapse, disease outbreaks, and increasing poverty, compounded by the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February.
According to MSF, the failure to renew the resolution hampers the continuity of aid delivery to the region and undoubtedly contributes to further isolating northwest Syria.
This is expected to hinder organizations' ability to respond effectively.
MSF implored the Security Council to "find an urgent solution that ensures the delivery of humanitarian aid to northwest Syria in a neutral, impartial, and sustainable manner."
Last month, the Security Council failed to reach an agreement on extending the primary mechanism for aid entry through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, as Moscow, a prominent supporter of Damascus, exercised its veto power to prevent the extension for another nine months.
The mechanism, established in 2014 by the United Nations, enables humanitarian aid to reach opposition-held areas in northwest Syria without the Syrian government's consent. However, the government considers this mechanism a violation of its sovereignty.
Initially, the mechanism consisted of four border crossings. However, under pressure, primarily from Moscow, an ally of the Syrian regime, only Bab al-Hawa remained operational, with its usage period reduced to six-month renewals, complicating humanitarian planning.
Despite the United Nations mechanism's expiration, at least temporarily, two other crossings remain open, although they see less usage than Bab al-Hawa.
After the earthquake, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad allowed the opening of two additional border crossings, but the authorization he granted is set to expire in mid-August.
AFP
Middle East News
Doctors
MSF
Syria
Aid
Resolution
Border
Resolution
Unjustifiable
Ukraine confirms its "satisfaction" with Saudi leaders'
Previous
