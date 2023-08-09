Iran executes five men convicted of rape

Middle East News
2023-08-09 | 04:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Iran executes five men convicted of rape

Iran carried out the execution of five men on Wednesday who had been convicted of raping a woman in May 2022 in the northwestern part of the country.
 
Five men who kidnapped and raped a woman in May 2022 in the city of Marand (northwest Iran) were executed today (Wednesday).

Executions in Iran are usually carried out by hanging.

The same source added, "The suspects, who had criminal records, were arrested four days after the crime."

In early June, Amnesty International stated that 282 individuals had been executed in Iran since the beginning of 2023, nearly double the number of recorded executions during the same period the previous year.

Iran executed 582 people in 2022, the highest number globally after China, according to human rights NGOs, including Amnesty International.

In early July, the judiciary announced the execution of three men who were convicted of drugging and subsequently raping around ten women at the end of 2021 in a beauty salon.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Executes

Five

Men

Convicted

Rape

Landmark

Case

LBCI Next
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-06

Hamas military court executes seven people convicted of "tapping" with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

The Iranian government grants two days off in light of high temperatures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in secret documents case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings

LBCI
World News
03:02

Improved Saudi-American relations in conjunction with normalization efforts with Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10

HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More