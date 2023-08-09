News
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
2023-08-09 | 04:49
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
Iran carried out the execution of five men on Wednesday who had been convicted of raping a woman in May 2022 in the northwestern part of the country.
Five men who kidnapped and raped a woman in May 2022 in the city of Marand (northwest Iran) were executed today (Wednesday).
Executions in Iran are usually carried out by hanging.
The same source added, "The suspects, who had criminal records, were arrested four days after the crime."
In early June, Amnesty International stated that 282 individuals had been executed in Iran since the beginning of 2023, nearly double the number of recorded executions during the same period the previous year.
Iran executed 582 people in 2022, the highest number globally after China, according to human rights NGOs, including Amnesty International.
In early July, the judiciary announced the execution of three men who were convicted of drugging and subsequently raping around ten women at the end of 2021 in a beauty salon.
AFP
