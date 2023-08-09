President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate

Middle East News
2023-08-09 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad confirmed in an interview with "Sky News Arabia" that "We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate."

He indicated, "Dialogue with Washington began years ago and is taking place intermittently without yielding any results," considering, "If we had avoided the war, we would have paid a much higher price later." He clarified, "Since the beginning of the war, we knew it would be a long-lasting war."

President al-Assad affirmed that there are "scenarios to create a state of terror in Syria, as happened with Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein."

"Stepping down from power was not on the table because it would be fleeing due to the war," he mentioned.

He added, "The opposition that I recognize is the locally manufactured opposition, not the externally manufactured one," pointing out that "The Arab League has not truly transformed into an institution."

He also emphasized that "The countries that created chaos in Syria are responsible for the drug trade."

Lebanon News

Middle East News

President

Bashar al-Assad

Intervene

Solve

Crisis

Lebanon

Support

Candidate

Syria

LBCI Next
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

US Congressional Leaders Call on Secretary of State Blinken to Intervene in Lebanon's Presidential Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

European Observatory calls for swift solutions to Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Iran executes five men convicted of rape

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings

LBCI
World News
03:02

Improved Saudi-American relations in conjunction with normalization efforts with Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10

HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More