Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria

Middle East News
2023-08-09 | 08:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria

On Wednesday, a journalist and two soldiers were killed in an explosion caused by a planted explosive device on the side of a road in the province of Daraa in southern Syria, according to Syrian state media.

The official Syrian television announced, "Our colleague Firas al-Ahmad, a correspondent for Sama channel, and two members of our armed forces were killed by a bomb planted by terrorists."

According to the same source, the casualties were on their way back "after thwarting a drug smuggling operation" in the Daraa province.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, Reporters Without Borders has documented the killing of 279 journalists in Syria.

The province of Daraa, which the government forces fully regained control of in 2018, is marked by security chaos. It witnesses explosions, gunfire against government forces, and assassinations targeting former loyalists or opposition members, and even civilians working in governmental institutions. The proliferation of weapons is rampant.

The ongoing conflict in Syria has resulted in the death of nearly half a million people, causing immense destruction to infrastructure, productive sectors, and leading to the displacement and dislocation of millions of people within and outside the country.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Journalist

Two

Soldiers

Killed

Bombing

Southern

Syria

Explosive

Device

LBCI Next
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-19

Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area

LBCI
World News
08:20

Poland to deploy two thousand additional soldiers at the border with Belarus

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-08

Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-03

ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy

LBCI
Middle East News
06:15

President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate

LBCI
Middle East News
04:49

Iran executes five men convicted of rape

LBCI
Middle East News
03:54

Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
11:14

Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:40

Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:34

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More