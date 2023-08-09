News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-09 | 08:26
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
On Wednesday, a journalist and two soldiers were killed in an explosion caused by a planted explosive device on the side of a road in the province of Daraa in southern Syria, according to Syrian state media.
The official Syrian television announced, "Our colleague Firas al-Ahmad, a correspondent for Sama channel, and two members of our armed forces were killed by a bomb planted by terrorists."
According to the same source, the casualties were on their way back "after thwarting a drug smuggling operation" in the Daraa province.
Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, Reporters Without Borders has documented the killing of 279 journalists in Syria.
The province of Daraa, which the government forces fully regained control of in 2018, is marked by security chaos. It witnesses explosions, gunfire against government forces, and assassinations targeting former loyalists or opposition members, and even civilians working in governmental institutions. The proliferation of weapons is rampant.
The ongoing conflict in Syria has resulted in the death of nearly half a million people, causing immense destruction to infrastructure, productive sectors, and leading to the displacement and dislocation of millions of people within and outside the country.
AFP
Middle East News
Journalist
Two
Soldiers
Killed
Bombing
Southern
Syria
Explosive
Device
Next
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-19
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area
Middle East News
2023-07-19
Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area
0
World News
08:20
Poland to deploy two thousand additional soldiers at the border with Belarus
World News
08:20
Poland to deploy two thousand additional soldiers at the border with Belarus
0
Middle East News
2023-08-08
Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa
Middle East News
2023-08-08
Ten Syrian regime forces killed in ISIS attack in Raqqa
0
Middle East News
2023-08-03
ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-03
ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:58
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
Middle East News
08:58
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
0
Middle East News
06:15
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
Middle East News
06:15
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
0
Middle East News
04:49
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
Middle East News
04:49
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
0
Middle East News
03:54
Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings
Middle East News
03:54
Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
0
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
5
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
7
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
8
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More