Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria

On Wednesday, a journalist and two soldiers were killed in an explosion caused by a planted explosive device on the side of a road in the province of Daraa in southern Syria, according to Syrian state media.



The official Syrian television announced, "Our colleague Firas al-Ahmad, a correspondent for Sama channel, and two members of our armed forces were killed by a bomb planted by terrorists."



According to the same source, the casualties were on their way back "after thwarting a drug smuggling operation" in the Daraa province.



Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, Reporters Without Borders has documented the killing of 279 journalists in Syria.



The province of Daraa, which the government forces fully regained control of in 2018, is marked by security chaos. It witnesses explosions, gunfire against government forces, and assassinations targeting former loyalists or opposition members, and even civilians working in governmental institutions. The proliferation of weapons is rampant.



The ongoing conflict in Syria has resulted in the death of nearly half a million people, causing immense destruction to infrastructure, productive sectors, and leading to the displacement and dislocation of millions of people within and outside the country.

