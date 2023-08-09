News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
Middle East News
2023-08-09 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
The Russian Embassy in Lebanon issued a statement on Wednesday titled "The new colonial games of the West and Syrian refugees in Lebanon."
The statement reads: "For a long time, some Western countries, led by the United States, have been forcing most of the world to play by their own rules."
It asked, "What is the reason behind the West's inability to build relationships between countries based on equality, consideration, and mutual respect, as stipulated in the United Nations Charter? Anyone with a rational mind should contemplate this."
The statement also indicated that "the wicked system of spiritual and ethical values adhered to by the ruling elites in the West does not allow them to abandon the mistaken idea of their superiority over other peoples. According to Western patterns, the modern world is a new colonial system or a new subtle enslavement system."
Moreover, the statement mentioned, "Out of fear of competition, the West must curb the development of other countries. Therefore, they seek to create various problems and centers of tension in the world. One of these problems is the situation of Syrian refugees."
"The West, under various pretexts, hinders the reconstruction of Syria, attempting to keep it in a constant state of bleeding and a prolonged struggle against international terrorism. Thus, millions of Syrians forced to leave their homes are deliberately held captive in other countries," according to the statement.
It also pointed out that "the Lebanese, who have always been ready to assist in difficult times thanks to the tradition of good neighborliness, have unfortunately become hostages in this geopolitical game that serves the self-interests of the West."
Furthermore, the statement indicated that "the expansionist aggression of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the hybrid war of the 'Western collective' against Russia, coupled with baseless accusations of creating a global food crisis, are also among the ugly manifestations of the new colonial games."
The statement added that "the national sovereignty is not a state that is achieved once and remains forever. It requires a constant struggle. Only through preserving independence and enhancing self-governance can we effectively defend national interests. We can achieve greater success along the long path by uniting forces with like-minded individuals who share the principle of equal sovereignty among states and strive to create a fair, multipolar world."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Syrian
Russia
Russian
Hostage
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-12
Displaced Syrians fear that aid will be hindered after Russian veto
Middle East News
2023-07-12
Displaced Syrians fear that aid will be hindered after Russian veto
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20
Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:26
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
Middle East News
08:26
Journalist and two soldiers killed in bombing in southern Syria
0
Middle East News
06:15
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
Middle East News
06:15
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
0
Middle East News
04:49
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
Middle East News
04:49
Iran executes five men convicted of rape
0
Middle East News
03:54
Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings
Middle East News
03:54
Syria Extends UN Humanitarian Aid Access via Turkish Crossings
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
0
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
Variety and Tech
11:14
Duolingo spotted developing a music learning app
0
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
Variety and Tech
04:40
Colombian drug dealer Otoniel sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment in the United States
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
Powering up: EDL's quest for funding and BDL's support
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
5
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
7
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
8
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More