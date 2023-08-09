West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy

West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy
West prevents reconstruction of Syria, Lebanese are hostages in geopolitical game: Russia embassy

The Russian Embassy in Lebanon issued a statement on Wednesday titled "The new colonial games of the West and Syrian refugees in Lebanon."

The statement reads: "For a long time, some Western countries, led by the United States, have been forcing most of the world to play by their own rules."

It asked, "What is the reason behind the West's inability to build relationships between countries based on equality, consideration, and mutual respect, as stipulated in the United Nations Charter? Anyone with a rational mind should contemplate this."

The statement also indicated that "the wicked system of spiritual and ethical values adhered to by the ruling elites in the West does not allow them to abandon the mistaken idea of their superiority over other peoples. According to Western patterns, the modern world is a new colonial system or a new subtle enslavement system."

Moreover, the statement mentioned, "Out of fear of competition, the West must curb the development of other countries. Therefore, they seek to create various problems and centers of tension in the world. One of these problems is the situation of Syrian refugees."

"The West, under various pretexts, hinders the reconstruction of Syria, attempting to keep it in a constant state of bleeding and a prolonged struggle against international terrorism. Thus, millions of Syrians forced to leave their homes are deliberately held captive in other countries," according to the statement.

It also pointed out that "the Lebanese, who have always been ready to assist in difficult times thanks to the tradition of good neighborliness, have unfortunately become hostages in this geopolitical game that serves the self-interests of the West."

Furthermore, the statement indicated that "the expansionist aggression of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the hybrid war of the 'Western collective' against Russia, coupled with baseless accusations of creating a global food crisis, are also among the ugly manifestations of the new colonial games."

The statement added that "the national sovereignty is not a state that is achieved once and remains forever. It requires a constant struggle. Only through preserving independence and enhancing self-governance can we effectively defend national interests. We can achieve greater success along the long path by uniting forces with like-minded individuals who share the principle of equal sovereignty among states and strive to create a fair, multipolar world."

