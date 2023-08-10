Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank

2023-08-10 | 05:29
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and a close relative.

The Israeli army, on its part, announced that it carried out a "counterterrorism operation" in the area.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that Amir Khalifa, 27 years old, was killed in a town west of Nablus.

