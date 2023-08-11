ISIS attack claims lives of at least 23 soldiers in eastern Syria

In a new escalation of extremist activity, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) carried out an attack on a military bus in eastern Syria on Thursday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least 23 soldiers, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Friday.



The observatory reported that "ISIS elements targeted a military bus" on Thursday night in the remote desert of Mayadeen in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. This attack led to the tragic loss of life, with "at least 23 soldiers killed and over ten others injured to varying degrees."



The fate of dozens of soldiers remains unknown, the observatory added.



ISIS frequently targets military or civilian buses by planting explosive devices or ambushing them, especially in the expansive and remote Syrian desert regions. These areas have become the focus of the organization's activities after their defeat in other parts of Syria's eastern regions.



In recent times, ISIS has intensified its operations. Just this Monday, ten regime forces and allied militants were killed due to attacks on military checkpoints in the Raqqa province in the north. This region was once a stronghold of the extremist group within Syria.



A previous attack earlier this month targeted an oil tanker convoy in the eastern countryside of Hama, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, most of whom were regime forces.



Although the extremist organization suffered significant defeats in both Iraq and Syria after their rise in 2014, they still continue to carry out limited but bloody attacks, primarily targeting the Syrian regime forces and various other entities.



Since losing control over all of its territories, the organization's leadership has suffered heavy losses, with its most recent leader, Abu al-Hussein al-Husaini al-Qurashi, being killed in clashes in northwestern Syria. A successor was announced by the organization on August 3rd.

