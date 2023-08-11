News
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-08-11 | 13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
The United Nations Refugee Agency expressed its concern today over the return of over 100 Syrians from Cyprus to Lebanon without determining whether they are in need of legal protection or could face deportation to their home country.
This statement was relayed by the Lebanese National News Agency from the Associated Press.
The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cyprus stated, "Deportation and transportation operations between countries without legal and procedural guarantees for individuals who may require international protection are in violation of international and European law."
The UNHCR office indicated that such transportation operations could lead to returning individuals to a country where they may face various risks.
Lisa Abu Khaled, spokesperson for the UNHCR office for Lebanon, stated that "the 109 migrants who were returned from Cyprus were mostly deported to Syria after an investigation by the Lebanese army."
These 109 migrants had arrived in Cyprus on three separate boats between July 29th and August 2nd before being returned via a vessel under the supervision of the Cypriot police.
The Cypriot government mentioned that "these repatriation operations are carried out legally in accordance with the bilateral agreement signed by Nicosia and Lebanon in 2004."
Louizos Haji-Ioannou, an official at the Cypriot Ministry of Interior, affirmed that "the agreement obliges Beirut to prevent and halt illegal border crossings and irregular migration of individuals leaving Lebanon."
Haji-Ioannou stated, "These individuals have been returned to Lebanon, which is considered safe, where they enjoy the benefits granted to hundreds of thousands of refugees in the country. Under these circumstances, we believe that they do not face any danger, and their choice to sail towards a European Union member state is primarily for clear economic reasons."
He added, "Cyprus is by no means involved in repatriating migrants to their home countries and never refuses to assist in case of search and rescue operations to protect lives first and foremost."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Cyprus
Repatriated
Syrian
Migrants
Lebanon
Syria
