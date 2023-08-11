Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

Middle East News
2023-08-11 | 13:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

The United Nations Refugee Agency expressed its concern today over the return of over 100 Syrians from Cyprus to Lebanon without determining whether they are in need of legal protection or could face deportation to their home country. 

This statement was relayed by the Lebanese National News Agency from the Associated Press.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cyprus stated, "Deportation and transportation operations between countries without legal and procedural guarantees for individuals who may require international protection are in violation of international and European law."

The UNHCR office indicated that such transportation operations could lead to returning individuals to a country where they may face various risks.

Lisa Abu Khaled, spokesperson for the UNHCR office for Lebanon, stated that "the 109 migrants who were returned from Cyprus were mostly deported to Syria after an investigation by the Lebanese army."

These 109 migrants had arrived in Cyprus on three separate boats between July 29th and August 2nd before being returned via a vessel under the supervision of the Cypriot police.

The Cypriot government mentioned that "these repatriation operations are carried out legally in accordance with the bilateral agreement signed by Nicosia and Lebanon in 2004."

Louizos Haji-Ioannou, an official at the Cypriot Ministry of Interior, affirmed that "the agreement obliges Beirut to prevent and halt illegal border crossings and irregular migration of individuals leaving Lebanon."

Haji-Ioannou stated, "These individuals have been returned to Lebanon, which is considered safe, where they enjoy the benefits granted to hundreds of thousands of refugees in the country. Under these circumstances, we believe that they do not face any danger, and their choice to sail towards a European Union member state is primarily for clear economic reasons."

He added, "Cyprus is by no means involved in repatriating migrants to their home countries and never refuses to assist in case of search and rescue operations to protect lives first and foremost."



Lebanon News

Middle East News

Cyprus

Repatriated

Syrian

Migrants

Lebanon

Syria

LBCI Next
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-23

Cyprus saves 45 Syrian migrants from boats in distress

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-20

Lebanon responds firmly to European Parliament's Syrian refugee resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Syrian refugee issue: Lebanon's recommendations to be revealed on Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:12

Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
13:30

Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom

LBCI
Middle East News
04:42

ISIS attack claims lives of at least 23 soldiers in eastern Syria

LBCI
World News
03:38

Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-09

Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings

LBCI
Middle East News
13:02

Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10

Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
13:37

Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More