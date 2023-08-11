News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-11 | 14:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
Authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq announced on Friday the killing of three members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a drone strike carried out by the Turkish army.
The region, which enjoys autonomous rule and borders Turkey, has witnessed intense drone strikes on PKK targets since Sunday, attributed by regional authorities to Ankara.
The Turkish military rarely comments on its strikes in Iraq, but it regularly conducts ground and aerial military operations against Kurdish fighters in the neighboring country.
Turkey and its Western allies classify the PKK as a "terrorist" organization.
The Counter-Terrorism Department in Iraqi Kurdistan stated in a Friday statement that a drone belonging to the Turkish army targeted a vehicle carrying PKK fighters near the Nalpariz area in the district of Penjwen, in the Sulaymaniyah province, along the road leading to the border with Iran.
The statement added that the strike resulted in "the killing of a senior official in the PKK, a fighter, and the driver of the vehicle."
This toll was confirmed to AFP by Hemn Ibrahim, the mayor of the Nalpariz district.
This marks the fourth attack in Iraqi Kurdistan targeting PKK activists since Sunday, resulting in the deaths of six individuals in total.
Ankara has established dozens of military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past 25 years to combat the PKK, which also has rear bases within the region.
On Thursday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the killing of six Turkish soldiers during clashes with the PKK in northern Iraq.
For a long time, both Baghdad and Erbil have been accused of turning a blind eye to Turkish airstrikes in order to maintain a strategic alliance with Ankara, their main trading partner.
Nonetheless, Iraqi official statements are regularly issued to condemn violations of Iraqi sovereignty and the impact of such actions on civilians.
The office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had announced on July 25th that a "forthcoming visit" by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Iraq is expected, but the exact date has not been disclosed as of yet.
AFP
Middle East News
PKK
Members
Killed
Turkish
Strike
Northern
Iraq
Turkey
Next
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-06
The killing of a PKK official by bombing a "Turkish march" in northern Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-06
The killing of a PKK official by bombing a "Turkish march" in northern Iraq
0
World News
2023-07-27
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area
World News
2023-07-27
One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area
0
Middle East News
2023-07-24
15 killed and 26 wounded in forest fires in northern Algeria
Middle East News
2023-07-24
15 killed and 26 wounded in forest fires in northern Algeria
0
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
World News
2023-07-22
Russian war correspondent killed in Ukrainian strike
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:30
Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom
Middle East News
13:30
Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
04:42
ISIS attack claims lives of at least 23 soldiers in eastern Syria
Middle East News
04:42
ISIS attack claims lives of at least 23 soldiers in eastern Syria
0
World News
03:38
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
World News
03:38
Blinken: Prisoners' exchange agreement with Iran does not include sanctions relief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
2023-08-09
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
0
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
13:02
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
World News
13:37
Armenia: Azerbaijan's closure of Lachin corridor threatens peace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL
3
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
Lebanon News
10:17
European Observatory calls for accountability following forensic audit report release
4
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
5
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
6
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
Lebanon News
10:52
Information Minister explains suspension of Tele Liban broadcast amid union dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Laws under scrutiny: Sovereign wealth fund and capital controls in focus at legislative session
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Pointing fingers: Tele Liban faces uncertainty amid employees' strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More