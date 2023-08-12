Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine

2023-08-12 | 10:24
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia announced that its Ambassador in Jordan, Naif Al-Sudairi, will serve as the first non-resident ambassador extraordinary to the State of Palestine and as a Consul General in the city of Jerusalem to the Advisor to the Palestinian President for Diplomatic Affairs, Majdi Al-Khaldi, at the Palestinian Embassy's headquarters in the Jordanian capital, Amman.
 

Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
