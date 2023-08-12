News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bala Wala chi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
Middle East News
2023-08-12 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia announced that its Ambassador in Jordan, Naif Al-Sudairi, will serve as the first non-resident ambassador extraordinary to the State of Palestine and as a Consul General in the city of Jerusalem to the Advisor to the Palestinian President for Diplomatic Affairs, Majdi Al-Khaldi, at the Palestinian Embassy's headquarters in the Jordanian capital, Amman.
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Saudi
Ambassador
Palestine
Next
Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-07-27
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon: Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its support for Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
Middle East News
2023-07-21
Saudi Arabia and Iran summon Sweden's ambassadors against the Quran burning
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-11
Saudi Ambassador discusses latest developments in the Lebanese economic landscape with BDL acting Governor Wassim Mansouri
0
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Sports News
2023-08-10
Saudi Arabian football league takes center stage with international stars amidst controversy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:26
Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
Middle East News
04:26
Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Moroccan Navy intercepts more than 60 migrants south of the Kingdom
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Cyprus repatriated more than 100 Syrian migrants to Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanese Forces Leader Geagea and Deputy Speaker Bou Saab meet to address political vacuum
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Lebanese Forces Leader Geagea and Deputy Speaker Bou Saab meet to address political vacuum
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
0
Sports News
2023-06-09
Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move
Sports News
2023-06-09
Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:50
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
Press Highlights
00:50
Unveiling the Unprecedented: Forensic Audit Report Exposes Staggering Irregularities in Lebanon's Central Bank Accounts
2
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
4
Lebanon News
05:04
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
Lebanon News
05:04
Sayyed Nasrallah meets delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran parliament
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
7
Middle East News
10:24
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
Middle East News
10:24
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
8
World News
07:04
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
07:04
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More