News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
35
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
35
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq lifts ban on Telegram app
Middle East News
2023-08-13 | 04:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iraq lifts ban on Telegram app
The Telegram application has resumed its services in Iraq on Sunday, following a week of being blocked by authorities for reasons related to "national security," a decision that sparked widespread controversy.
In a statement released late on Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced that it would "lift the ban on the Telegram application in Iraq, effective from tomorrow, Sunday."
The ministry stated that its decision was based on the "response of the owning company of the application to the requirements of the security authorities, including disclosing the entities responsible for leaking citizens' data and its full readiness to engage with relevant authorities and establish official channels for communication in Iraq."
The ministry emphasized that it is "not against the freedom of expression, but rather underscores the importance of compliance by owning companies of social communication applications with the laws of the country, its security, and the data of its users."
Throughout the past week, access to the "Telegram" application was only possible through a virtual private network (VPN).
At the time, the Ministry of Communications explained that the application was blocked "based on directives from higher authorities, related to national security, and in order to safeguard the personal data of citizens, which the mentioned application had compromised in violation of the law."
The ministry further added that it had repeatedly requested the company managing the mentioned application to "collaborate in shutting down platforms that lead to the leakage of data from official state institutions and citizens' personal data, posing a threat to Iraqi national security and social peace." However, "the company did not respond and did not engage with any of those requests."
The widely-used Telegram application in Iraq, especially favored by media platforms aligned with pro-Iranian parties, is used for news dissemination.
The suspension of the application caused outrage within these platforms, with one channel, boasting over 330,000 subscribers, commenting that the application's suspension amounted to "muzzling mouths and confiscating freedoms."
In April of last year, Brazil also suspended the operation of Telegram, preventing it from providing data about newly active Nazi groups on the platform. However, the decision was overturned by a judicial ruling.
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Lift
Ban
Telegram
Application
Block
Explosions rock warehouses of Iran-backed groups near Damascus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-06
Iraq suspends Telegram messaging application for "national security" reasons: Statement
Variety and Tech
2023-08-06
Iraq suspends Telegram messaging application for "national security" reasons: Statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Fueling progress: Lebanon and Iraq sign agreements to boost electricity sector
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
Strengthening energy partnerships: Lebanon and Iraq sign two key memoranda
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
Strengthening energy partnerships: Lebanon and Iraq sign two key memoranda
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
Fayyad visits Iraq to sign MoU to supply Lebanon with oil derivatives
Lebanon News
2023-07-21
Fayyad visits Iraq to sign MoU to supply Lebanon with oil derivatives
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:34
Explosions rock warehouses of Iran-backed groups near Damascus
Middle East News
03:34
Explosions rock warehouses of Iran-backed groups near Damascus
0
Middle East News
10:24
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
Middle East News
10:24
Saudi Arabia appoints first non-resident ambassador to Palestine
0
Middle East News
2023-08-12
Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
Middle East News
2023-08-12
Casualties Rise to 33 in ISIS Attack on Military Bus in Eastern Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
Middle East News
2023-08-11
Three PKK members killed by Turkish strike in northern Iraq
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
0
Middle East News
2023-07-14
Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security
Middle East News
2023-07-14
Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
3
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
4
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
8
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More