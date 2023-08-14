Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

Middle East News
2023-08-14 | 05:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, clarified that the Saudi monarch invited President Ibrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh. Still, the date for this visit has not been determined yet, as reported by the Iranian news agency "IRNA."

The spokesperson indicated that the planning for this visit will be carried out at an appropriate time, based on the mutual political will between the two countries.

He further emphasized that the relations between the two countries are progressing steadily.

Kanaani stated, "We are planning a visit by the Foreign Affairs Minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the near future as part of this invitation, and we will discuss various issues."

He added that regional and international matters and economic issues are included on the agenda.

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

King

Invitation

Iranian

President

Visit

Riyadh

Iran

LBCI Next
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

Iranian Foreign Minister visits Japan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-04

Bridging the Gulf: UAE President's Iran visit aims for regional understanding

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-03

Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

LBCI
Middle East News
06:27

Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:45

Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More