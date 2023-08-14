Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, clarified that the Saudi monarch invited President Ibrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh. Still, the date for this visit has not been determined yet, as reported by the Iranian news agency "IRNA."



The spokesperson indicated that the planning for this visit will be carried out at an appropriate time, based on the mutual political will between the two countries.



He further emphasized that the relations between the two countries are progressing steadily.



Kanaani stated, "We are planning a visit by the Foreign Affairs Minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the near future as part of this invitation, and we will discuss various issues."



He added that regional and international matters and economic issues are included on the agenda.