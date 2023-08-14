News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Middle East News
2023-08-14 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanaani, clarified that the Saudi monarch invited President Ibrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh. Still, the date for this visit has not been determined yet, as reported by the Iranian news agency "IRNA."
The spokesperson indicated that the planning for this visit will be carried out at an appropriate time, based on the mutual political will between the two countries.
He further emphasized that the relations between the two countries are progressing steadily.
Kanaani stated, "We are planning a visit by the Foreign Affairs Minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the near future as part of this invitation, and we will discuss various issues."
He added that regional and international matters and economic issues are included on the agenda.
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
King
Invitation
Iranian
President
Visit
Riyadh
Iran
Next
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
Path to peace: Egypt hosts trilateral summit amidst regional challenges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
World News
2023-08-07
Iranian Foreign Minister visits Japan
World News
2023-08-07
Iranian Foreign Minister visits Japan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-04
Bridging the Gulf: UAE President's Iran visit aims for regional understanding
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-04
Bridging the Gulf: UAE President's Iran visit aims for regional understanding
0
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
Middle East News
2023-08-03
Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:45
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast
Middle East News
10:45
Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
0
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
0
Middle East News
06:27
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
Middle East News
06:27
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims
World News
10:45
Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06
Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
Lebanon News
05:42
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts
4
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
Press Highlights
00:51
Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident
5
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
Lebanon News
09:07
Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
News Bulletin Reports
10:22
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
7
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
Middle East News
05:19
Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh
8
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Middle East News
08:24
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More