US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is traveling to the Gulf on August 14 to advance ongoing UN-led efforts to expand the truce and launch a comprehensive peace process.



The United States is committed to supporting a resolution to the Yemen conflict as soon as possible. We are working closely with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and other partners to build on the UN-mediated truce, which has delivered the longest period of calm since the war began, and to enable Yemenis to shape a brighter future for their country.



Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Saudi, Emirati, Omani and international partners to discuss the necessary steps to secure a durable ceasefire and launch an inclusive, UN-mediated political process while ensuring continued efforts to ease the economic crisis and suffering of Yemenis.



During this trip, Special Envoy Lenderking will also congratulate Yemeni, UN, and international partners on the successful operation to offload over 1.1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer supertanker, a two-year effort which concluded this week. He will continue to mobilize support from donors to fulfill the remaining $22 million funding gap to scrap the tanker and address all residual environmental threats.