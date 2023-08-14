US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

Middle East News
2023-08-14 | 08:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is traveling to the Gulf on August 14 to advance ongoing UN-led efforts to expand the truce and launch a comprehensive peace process.

The United States is committed to supporting a resolution to the Yemen conflict as soon as possible. We are working closely with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and other partners to build on the UN-mediated truce, which has delivered the longest period of calm since the war began, and to enable Yemenis to shape a brighter future for their country.

Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Saudi, Emirati, Omani and international partners to discuss the necessary steps to secure a durable ceasefire and launch an inclusive, UN-mediated political process while ensuring continued efforts to ease the economic crisis and suffering of Yemenis.

During this trip, Special Envoy Lenderking will also congratulate Yemeni, UN, and international partners on the successful operation to offload over 1.1 million barrels of oil from the FSO Safer supertanker, a two-year effort which concluded this week. He will continue to mobilize support from donors to fulfill the remaining $22 million funding gap to scrap the tanker and address all residual environmental threats.
 
 
 
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Special

Envoy

Yemen

Lenderking

Travel

Gulf

US

Department

State

LBCI Next
Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue
Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

US State Department condemns lack of progress on Beirut Port blast investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

US State Department Spokesperson Reveals Concern Over Blue Line Violations, Calls for Stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-10

Gulf States in Russia: Strengthening cooperation with a global power

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Boat sinking leaves five migrants dead, seven missing off Tunisian coast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:27

Iraq experiences heatwave with 50 degrees in Baghdad

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:45

Collapse of railway bridge in Norway due to floods leaving no victims

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-13

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-06

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More